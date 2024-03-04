Jalen Brunson suffered a concerning knee injury during New York's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. An awkward first-quarter fall left Brunson ruled out for the rest of the Cavs game. However, the star guard received an uplifting update ahead of New York's next matchup.
The Knicks are optimistic about Jalen Brunson
Thankfully, Brunson left the Cavs game with a contusion that was not as serious as originally thought. As a result, he will be listed as questionable for New York's March 5 game against the Atlanta Hawks, per Ian Begley.
Hopefully, Brunson can reenter the lineup as soon as possible. He is a large part of the Knicks' stout offensive attack.
The 27-year-old averages 27.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists through 58 games of the 2023-24 season. In addition, he shoots a respectable 40.7 percent on 3-pointers. His three-level scoring ability makes New York tough for opposing defenses.
Nevertheless, the Knicks have the tools necessary to stay afloat while Brunson Recovers. Newly acquired forward OG Anunoby has been a two-headed force for the Knicks. He puts up 15.3 points and 1.3 steals per contest, but do not be fooled. Anunoby's switchability on defense makes him extremely valuable to NY.
He could look to take on a greater load if Brunson cannot return to the court soon. Anunoby is not the only one who sees positivity in Brunson's hiatus. Donte DiVincenzo revealed why he is not worried about Brunson's status.
“I don't worry about Jalen. He's one of the toughest guys in the league…Whatever it is, he's going to bounce back. He's tough as nails,” DiVincenzo said.
The Knicks will surely find a way to keep winning amid Jalen Brunson's absence from injury. Soon enough, he will be back on the floor contributing.