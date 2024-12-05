The perception of goaltenders has changed over the last couple of decades. Goaltenders going early in the NHL Draft used to be a rather uncommon sight to see. Goalies even went first overall on occasion. However, it's become more rare as the years go on. It's part of the reason why ClutchPoints left goalies out of its first NHL Mock Draft. But Jack Ivankovic and Joshua Ravensbergen could hear their names called early in the 2025 NHL Draft.

To be clear, neither is in consideration for the first overall pick. It is a wide-open race to be the first pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, but Ravensbergen and Ivankovic are not a part of that discussion. In any event, a goalie hasn't gone first round since 2021. Sebastian Cossa went to the Detroit Red Wings at 15th overall. And Jesper Wallstedt went to the Minnesota Wild.

In 2025, though, Ravensbergen and Ivankovic have the chance to break this trend. And there is another dark horse candidate to go in the first round, as well. Let's take a look at these three puckstoppers and break their game down to see what could land them within the first 32 picks of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

Joshua Ravensbergen is one of the best Canadian goaltending prospects going right now. He couldn't have emerged at a better time, either. The state of Canadian goaltending is not in the best place. Thankfully, Canadian fans have something to look forward to with the Cougars star.

Ravensbergen went from undrafted to starting for Prince George. He played 38 games in 2023-24, posting six shutouts and recording a .907 save percentage. In 2024-25, he is off to a slower start. He has played 19 games already but has a save percentage of .899.

Despite the less-than-ideal numbers, there's a lot to like here. Ravensbergen is a left-handed goalie, meaning his catching glove is on the right side. He is a strong goalie who uses his power to move north-south and east-west to make needed saves. Additionally, he uses his excellent vision to read the play and take away potential shooting angles.

There are times when Ravensbergen can look vulnerable on the ice. And he can occasionally allow a flukey goal. However, there is some legitimate upside here. The Cougars star very well could be the first goalie off the board in Los Angeles at the 2025 NHL Draft.

Jack Ivankovic, Brampton Steelheads

Many consider Ravensbergen to be the top goalie prospect in the NHL Draft. However, Jack Ivankovic gives him quite the run for his money. The Steelheads goaltender is considered one of the elite puck-stoppers among his age group. And he may have a higher ceiling than Ravensbergen.

Ivankovic entered the Ontario Hockey League with the then-Mississauga Steelheads in 2023-24. In 25 games, he played to a .915 save percentage and one shutout. So far in 2024-25, the Mississauga native has played to a .903 save percentage through 19 games with the now-relocated Brampton Steelheads.

Ivankovic enters the 2025 NHL Draft with less-than-ideal size for a goaltender. However, he makes up for that with a calm and poised presence in the crease. He remains square to shooters, takes away shooting angles, and controls rebounds exceptionally well. The Steelheads star puts an emphasis on positioning to make plays.

Ivankovic's size could certainly be a concern for many teams. But undersized goalies have had success in the NHL. Dustin Wolf and Juuse Saros are fantastic examples of this. The tools are there, and they could result in him going in the first round.

Pyotr Andreyanov, CSKA Moscow

Jack Ivankovic and Joshua Ravensbergen are the clear top two prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft class. But keep an eye on Russian netminder Pyotr Andreyanov. Andreyanov has made waves in Russia as one of their better goaltending prospects. And he could sneak into the first round if things continue.

Andreyanov is contracted to KHL's outfit CSKA Moscow but is playing for its junior team, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva. Moreover, he has dominated the Russian junior league with the Red Army. Andreyanov has played to an otherworldly .943 save percentage in 15 games, according to Elite Prospects.

Like Ivankovic, Andreyanov is undersized. But he finds ways to fill his net regardless. He plays a similar game to Ravensbergen despite the lack of size. He is a strong, powerful goalie who uses his strength to take away scoring chances. Furthermore, he has incredible vision which allows him to read and anticipate the play in front of him.

Andreyanov is seen as a mid-round prospect at this point. However, there is legitimate upside here. NHL teams are known for going off the board if they like a prospect. Continued dominance in the Russian junior ranks could see a team use a late first-round pick on Andreyanov as a potential long-term solution in net.