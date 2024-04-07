The UFC Apex in Las Vegas pulsed with electric anticipation as Brendan Allen squared off against Chris Curtis in a high-stakes rematch at UFC Vegas 90. Memories of their first clash in 2021 lingered, a decisive win for Curtis that derailed Allen's momentum. This time, Allen had a score to settle and a point to prove.
From the opening bell, Allen exuded a newfound focus. His striking was sharp, darting jabs and leg kicks disrupted Curtis' rhythm. Allen's grappling was also prominently on display, as he seamlessly timed takedowns to nullify Curtis' powerful boxing. The relentless pressure wore on ‘The Action Man'.
The fight was a grueling back-and-forth battle. Curtis, ever the warrior, found openings to unleash his signature overhand left and flurry combinations. However, Allen's defense was improved, and he consistently found ways back to his game plan of mixing striking with grappling. He masterfully stifled Curtis' offense, grinding him down against the cage and on the mat.
As the final bell echoed through the arena, the decision hung in the balance. Both men had left it all in the octagon. In a nail-biting moment, the judges' verdict was announced, Brendan Allen declared the victor by split decision.
ABSOLUTE WARRIORS 😤
Chris Curtis and Brendan Allen gave their all to the final bell 💪 #UFCVegas90 pic.twitter.com/0uzflPHOKI
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 7, 2024
In the post-fight interview, Allen's determination was palpable. “I knew what I was up against,” he declared, a quiet intensity in his voice. “I know everything that came about. But, yo where's that title shot?”
With newfound confidence and a clear goal in mind, Allen wasted no time in issuing his challenge. First, he called out the reigning middleweight champion, Dricus Du Plessis. “Chris is a tough mofo, no one got a streak like I got. You know what I'm doing. I'm out here, that's short notice against a guy that already beat me on short notice. Whats up? Dricus you know I'mma whoop that ***, so come get this business.”
Allen didn't stop there when asked if Dricus Du Plessis was his call out after his victory. He also turned his attention towards former title contender and division veteran, Sean Strickland. “100%. If I can't get Dricus, then Sean my man let's run it back. I got Sean then Dricus back-to-back. Let's get it.”
A 7-fight win streak 💪
Brendan Allen calls out Sean Strickland and the Champ Dricus Du Plessis! 🏆#UFCVegas90 pic.twitter.com/DpXBDY2DeU
— UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) April 7, 2024
The statement sent shockwaves through the middleweight division. To call out two of the most dangerous fighters in the weight class back-to-back showcased Allen's unwavering belief in himself and his hunger to climb the ranks.
The MMA world buzzed with excitement. Was this the Brendan Allen who was destined to break through to the top? After defeating Curtis in their first encounter, ‘The Action Man' went on a mixed run, impressive wins followed by occasional setbacks. This inconsistency left doubts about his true potential. However, his performance against Curtis seemed to mark a turning point. The improved striking, well-timed wrestling, and unwavering resolve he displayed told a different story.
Brendan Allen's path has always been one of perseverance. From his early regional fights to his Contender Series victory, he never shied away from a challenge. His willingness to take on the best, even after setbacks, was a testament to his grit. The hard-fought victory over Curtis and his bold callouts of Du Plessis and Strickland cemented his status as a serious threat.
The middleweight division is notoriously stacked with talent. From hard-hitting knockout artists like the middleweight champion Dricus Due Pleisis and Israel Adesanya to grappling specialists like Andre Muniz and Roman Dolidze, Allen will face an uphill battle in his quest for the title. However, his blend of striking and wrestling, coupled with his newfound focus, make him a dangerous contender.