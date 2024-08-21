ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL Playoffs: Brendan Loughnane vs. Kai Kamaka III continues on the main card with the main event fight between Brendan Loughnane and Kai Kamaka in their featherweight semifinal matchup. After suffering a defeat in last season’s semifinal matchup Loughnane got back on track going 2-0 this season to capture the No. 1 seed meanwhile, Kamaka has looked great in his time in the PFL so far winning both of his fights to secure his spot in the PFL playoffs. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Loughnane-Kamaka prediction and pick.

Brendan Loughnane (29-5) missed his shot at becoming a two-time champion last season when he was knocked out by the eventual winner Jesus Pinedo. Since that loss, Loughnane has won each of his next two fights setting him up for another chance at making the PFL Championship when he takes on Kai Kamaka in this year’s semifinal matchup on Friday night.

Kai Kamaka (14-5-1) has now won five in a row with three of those wins coming in Bellator while starting his PFL career 2-0 as he secured his first spot in the PFL Playoffs. Now Kamaka has to go finish the job and claim his spot in the championship when he takes on former PFL Champion Brendan Loughnane.

Here are the PFL Playoffs Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Brendan Loughnane-Kai Kamaka III Odds

Brendan Loughnane: -310

Kai Kamaka III: +250

Why Brendan Loughnane Will Win

Brendan Loughnane is set to face Kai Kamaka in a highly anticipated semifinal matchup at the PFL playoffs, and he has the chance Loughnane to secure his second shot in the PFL Championship.

Loughnane’s striking prowess is a significant advantage in this bout. Known for his aggressive and precise striking, Loughnane has consistently demonstrated his ability to finish fights early. His recent performances in the 2024 season, including a first-round knockout of Pedro Carvalho and a second-round finish of Justin Gonzales, highlight his ability to deliver decisive blows that can end fights quickly. This striking capability could be crucial against Kamaka, who might struggle to withstand Loughnane’s power.

Loughnane’s experience and mental toughness play a pivotal role. As the 2022 PFL featherweight champion, he brings a wealth of experience into this matchup. His ability to remain composed and execute his game plan under pressure has been honed through years of competition at the highest level. This experience could be the key to overcoming Kamaka’s resilience and work rate.

Loughnane’s motivation to reclaim his title is palpable. After missing the 2023 postseason, he is driven to prove himself once again and secure a spot in the finals. This determination, combined with his skill set, positions him as a formidable opponent.

Brendan Loughnane’s striking power, experience, and motivation to succeed make him a strong contender to defeat Kai Kamaka in their semifinal matchup. If Loughnane can impose his striking game and maintain his composure, he is likely to advance to the PFL featherweight final.

Why Kai Kamaka III Will Win

Kai Kamaka is set to face Brendan Loughnane in a crucial semifinal matchup at the PFL playoffs, and he has the chance to score the upset and make his first appearance in the PFL Championship.

Kamaka’s work rate and durability are key assets in this fight. Known for his relentless pace and ability to outlast opponents, Kamaka has the endurance to push Loughnane into deep waters. While Loughnane is known for his early knockout power, Kamaka’s ability to absorb punishment and maintain pressure could frustrate Loughnane, especially if the fight extends into the later rounds.

Kamaka’s wrestling skills provide him with a strategic edge. His ability to mix striking with effective takedowns could disrupt Loughnane’s rhythm and keep him off balance. By utilizing his wrestling, Kamaka can control the pace and location of the fight, potentially neutralizing Loughnane’s striking advantage.

Kamaka’s experience in high-level competition, including his tenure in Bellator, has prepared him for the pressures of a playoff environment. His recent performances in the PFL, where he secured decision victories, demonstrate his ability to execute a game plan effectively and adapt to different opponents.

Kai Kamaka’s combination of endurance, wrestling ability, and strategic approach positions him as a formidable opponent for Brendan Loughnane. If Kamaka can withstand the early onslaught and implement his game plan, he has a strong chance of securing a victory and advancing to the PFL featherweight final.

Final Brendan Loughnane-Kai Kamaka III Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic main event to send the PFL Playoffs as Brendan Loughnane takes on Kai Kamaka as they both look to secure the last and final spot in the PFL Championship. Ultimately, it’s going to be the volume and the pressure of Loughnane that will be the difference maker in this fight as Kamaka tends to fade as the fight goes on where Loughnane gets better which is when Loughnane takes over and gets the nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Brendan Loughnane-Neiman Gracie Prediction & Pick: Brendan Loughnane (-310)