PFL 2024 Championships: Brendan Loughnane vs. Timur Khizriev continues on the main card with the featherweight championship matchup between Brendan Loughnane and Timur Khizriev. Loughnane comes into his second championship appearance winning all three of his 2024 bouts with a recent split decision in his last fight meanwhile, Khrizriev remains unbeaten winning all 17 of his pro bouts and all three of his fights with the PFL as he looks to become the next featherweight champion. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Loughnane-Khizriev prediction and pick.

Brendan Loughnane (30-5) the former PFL Featherweight Champion will be looking to become a two-time PFL Champion this Friday. He has won all three of his fights after suffering just his second loss in the PFL SmartCage to last season's winner Jesus Pinedo. Now, Loughnane looks to derail the hype train of Timur Khizriev and become $1 Million richer when he steps inside the PFL SmartCage this Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Timur Khizriev (17-0) was on the cusp of fighting for the Bellator Featherweight Championship only for Bellator to be sold before that came to fruition. Instead, he made the switch to the PFL seamlessly as he has won all three of his fights with his new promotion and now he will be looking to obtain his first world title when he takes on Brendan Loughnane this Friday in the main event of this year's PFL Championship.

Here are the PFL 2024 Championships Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL 2024 Championships Odds: Brendan Loughnane-Timur Khizriev Odds

Brendan Loughnane: +260

Timur Khizriev: -325

Over 4.5 Rounds: -315

Under 4.5 Rounds: +230

Why Brendan Loughnane Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Kai Kamaka III – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 18 (16 KO/TKO /2 SUB)

Brendan Loughnane is poised to reclaim the PFL Featherweight Championship by defeating Timur Khizriev in the highly anticipated 2024 title bout. Loughnane, with a record of 30-5, has demonstrated his striking prowess and tactical acumen throughout the season, notably defeating formidable opponents like Kai Kamaka and Bubba Jenkins. His experience in high-pressure situations, including his previous championship run in 2022, gives him a significant edge. Loughnane's ability to thwart takedowns having successfully defended against elite wrestlers will be crucial against Khizriev, who relies heavily on grappling to dictate fights.

Loughnane's confidence heading into this championship match is palpable. He believes that Khizriev's undefeated record may not reflect the level of competition he has faced compared to his own. As he stated, “Whoever can implement their game plan will be the PFL world champion.” With his striking versatility and proven fight IQ, Loughnane is well-equipped to exploit any weaknesses in Khizriev's game. As he steps into the cage on November 29, Loughnane is determined to secure the championship title and the $1 million prize, solidifying his legacy in the PFL featherweight division.

Why Timur Khizriev Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Gabriel Braga – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 4 (3 KO/TKO /1 SUB)

Timur Khizriev is set to claim the 2024 PFL Featherweight Championship by defeating Brendan Loughnane, leveraging his undefeated record and dominant grappling skills. With a perfect 17-0 record, Khizriev has showcased his ability to control fights through effective takedowns and relentless pressure. His victories over seasoned opponents like Brett Johns and Enrique Barzola highlight his adaptability and tactical prowess in high-stakes situations. Khizriev's grappling-centric approach will be crucial in neutralizing Loughnane's striking, allowing him to dictate the pace of the fight.

While Loughnane is a formidable striker with championship experience, Khizriev's relentless style and superior grappling will likely pose significant challenges. Loughnane has faced tough competition, but Khizriev's ability to go the distance in six consecutive fights demonstrates his stamina and resilience. As he steps into the cage on November 29, Khizriev's strategic acumen and ability to implement his game plan make him well-equipped to secure the championship title and the accompanying $1 million prize, solidifying his status as a top contender in the featherweight division.

Final Brendan Loughnane-Timur Khizriev Prediction & Pick

In the highly anticipated 2024 PFL Featherweight Championship, Timur Khizriev is favored to defeat Brendan Loughnane and secure the title. With an undefeated record of 17-0, Khizriev has demonstrated exceptional grappling skills and the ability to control fights. His recent victories over tough opponents like Brett Johns and Enrique Barzola showcase his resilience and adaptability in high-pressure situations. Khizriev’s grappling-centric style will be crucial in neutralizing Loughnane's striking, allowing him to dictate the pace of the fight. Loughnane, while a skilled striker with championship experience, may struggle against Khizriev's relentless pressure and grappling prowess. Khizriev's ability to go the distance in his last six fights indicates his stamina and strategic approach, which could frustrate Loughnane. As they face off on November 29, Khizriev's combination of skill, strategy, and determination positions him as the favorite to claim the championship title and the accompanying $1 million prize.

Final Brendan Loughnane-Timur Khizriev Prediction & Pick: Timur Khizriev (-325), Over 4.5 Rounds (-315)