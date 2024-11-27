ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL 2024 Championships: Brendan Loughnane vs. Timur Khizriev continues on the main card with the lightweight championship matchup between Brent Primus and Gadzhi Rabadanov. Primus comes into his first shot at a PFL Championship with wins in his last four fights winning all three of his fights inside the PFL SmartCage meanwhile, Rabadanov is riding a nine-fight winning streak which had him win all five fights with Bellator and three with PFL en route to a PFL Championship. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Primus-Rabadanov prediction and pick.

Brent Primus (15-3) the former Bellator lightweight champion came up short in his bid to become a two-time Bellator lightweight champion when he lost to Usman Nurmagomedov. However, he was able to put that in the rearview mirror as he went on a tear in his first PFL regular season winning all three of his fights with two of those coming by submission. Now, Primus takes on the final boss Gadzhi Rabadanov as he looks to capture yet another world title and a $1 Million check along with it.

Gadzhi Rabadanov (23-4-2) has been on an absolute tear winning each of his last nine fights and not losing a fight since his days in Eagle FC back in 2020. Since making the move to Bellator he's been a dominant force winning all five of his bouts there and then he kept the momentum going winning all three of his fights inside the PFL SmartCage. Now, Rabadanov will look to cap off the 2024 season with a PFL Championship and $1 Million in his bank account when he takes on Brent Primus.

Here are the PFL 2024 Championships Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL 2024 Championships Odds: Brent Primus-Gadzhi Rabadanov Odds

Brent Primus: +410

Gadzhi Rabadanov: -550

Over 4.5 Rounds: -270

Under 4.5 Rounds: +200

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Why Brent Primus Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Clay Collard – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 10 (2 KO/TKO /8 SUB)

Brent Primus is poised to capture the 2024 PFL Lightweight Championship against Gadzhi Rabadanov, showcasing his exceptional skills and experience. Primus's dominant performance in the semifinals against Clay Collard, winning by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2), demonstrates his ability to control fights and execute a winning game plan. His wrestling prowess and ground control were particularly impressive, suggesting he can neutralize Rabadanov's strengths.

As a former Bellator lightweight champion, Primus brings championship-level experience to this matchup. His perfect 3-0 record in the 2024 PFL season, including two submission victories, highlights his well-rounded skill set and finishing ability4. While Rabadanov is a formidable opponent with a nine-fight winning streak, Primus's championship pedigree, superior grappling, and proven ability to perform under pressure make him the favorite to claim the PFL lightweight title and add another major championship to his resume.

Why Gadzhi Rabadanov Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Michael Dufort – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 12 (7 KO/TKO /5 SUB)

Gadzhi Rabadanov is poised to claim the 2024 PFL Lightweight Championship against Brent Primus, showcasing his exceptional form and momentum. Rabadanov's impressive nine-fight winning streak, including victories over Solomon Renfro, Elvin Espinoza, and a knockout win against Michael Dufort in the semifinals, demonstrates his ability to dominate opponents13. His combat sambo background, honed under the tutelage of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, provides him with a well-rounded skill set that combines striking, grappling, and formidable takedown defense.

The odds heavily favor Rabadanov, with bookmakers listing him at -550 compared to Primus at +400, indicating a strong belief in his superiority1. While Primus brings championship experience from his Bellator days, Rabadanov's recent performances and versatility give him the edge. His ability to finish fights both on the feet and on the ground makes him a constant threat. Rabadanov's momentum, combined with his technical prowess and strategic acumen, positions him as the favorite to overcome Primus and secure the PFL lightweight title along with the $1 million prize.

Final Brent Primus-Gadzhi Rabadanov Prediction & Pick

In the 2024 PFL Lightweight Championship, Gadzhi Rabadanov is expected to defeat Brent Primus and claim the title. With an impressive record of 23-4-2, Rabadanov has showcased his striking power and grappling proficiency throughout the season, including a knockout victory over Michael Dufort in the semifinals. His ability to mix striking with effective takedowns makes him a versatile threat against Primus, who is known for his grappling but may struggle to keep up with Rabadanov’s pace. While Primus, a former Bellator champion with a solid grappling background, poses a challenge, he has shown vulnerabilities against high-level competition when unable to implement his game plan. Rabadanov’s relentless pressure and striking volume should allow him to dictate the fight's tempo. If he can avoid getting caught in submission attempts early on, Rabadanov is likely to wear down Primus and secure a finish in the later rounds. Ultimately, Rabadanov’s well-rounded skill set positions him as the favorite to walk away with the championship title and the $1 million prize on Friday.

Final Brent Primus-Gadzhi Rabadanov Prediction & Pick: Gadzhi Rabadanov (-550), Over 4.5 Rounds (-270)