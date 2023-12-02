Brentford manager Ivan Toney has shared a hint on Ivan Toney's future with the club. Arsenal remain keen to sign him.

Within the bustling narrative of Brentford's ascent to Premier League prominence, Ivan Toney emerges as a central figure, a luminary whose prowess on the field embodies the club's spirit and ambition.

Since his arrival, Toney's impact has been seismic. His return from a betting ban is anticipated with eagerness, not just for his goal-scoring prowess but for the commitment and ambition he epitomizes.

“Everyone saw what he did last year,” asserts Thomas Frank, Brentford's manager. “It’s not like he broke a leg or did his ACL, so he’s fit and probably even more ambitious to get success. I’m convinced he will be absolutely on it.”

Toney's journey intertwines with Brentford's narrative of resilience and growth. His pivotal role in the team's strategy has made him a subject of interest in the transfer market, a testament to his exceptional performances.

“I don’t want to lose him,” Frank emphasizes while speaking to the Standard. “I hope, and think, he’ll be a Brentford player on February 1.”

Arsenal remain keen in signing the English striker. The Gunners are believed to be frustrated with the injury issues of Gabriel Jesus and don't fancy Eddie Nketiah as a long-term solution to their striker issues. Toney's story encapsulates Brentford's ethos of nurturing talent and maximizing their potential while recognizing the pragmatic reality of being a club that often sells its prized assets.

His return from the ban coincides with heightened speculation about his future, but his commitment to Brentford's cause remains resolute. His ambition mirrors the club's collective desire to challenge the established order of the Premier League.

“In our [three seasons], we’ve been bottom three for budget,” acknowledges Frank. “It shouldn’t be possible what we do, but what we do we do very well. That’s why we are capable of competing.”

For Toney, being an integral part of Brentford's journey is more than just a stint; it's a testament to his own ambition and the collective aspiration to propel the club to greater heights.

“I don’t believe in these big targets,” Toney reflects. “If we got into Europe, it would be like any other ‘top-six’ club winning the title.”

His words echo Brentford's ethos—ambition tempered by realism, a steadfast refusal to be confined by conventional expectations.

As Brentford braces for the challenges ahead, Toney symbolizes the club's resilience and determination. His story intertwines with Brentford's growth narrative, embodying the spirit of a team striving to carve its place among football's elite.

With each goal, Toney doesn't just add to Brentford's tally; he reinforces the club's identity—a testament to ambition, resilience, and a belief that within the footballing circles, anything is possible with dedication and belief.