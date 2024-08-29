ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Premier League is in full swing as Brentford hosts Southampton this week. We're live from Gtech Community Stadium, sharing our Premier League odds series and making a Brentford-Southampton prediction and pick.

Brentford lost 2-0 to Liverpool last weekend. Unfortunately, things got rough early as they allowed Luis Diaz to get one through in the 13th minute to put the Reds up early. It was 1-0 until the 70th minute when they allowed Mohamed Castle to strike. Sadly, Brentford could not muster any offense in this one.

They finished with seven shots, including two on target. Furthermore, they only had a 37 percent possession rate. Despite having four corner-kick chances, none of them went into the net. Also, it did not help that the defense allowed Liverpool to tally 18 shots, including eight on target.

Southampton lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest last weekend. Somehow, it was scoreless until the 70th minute when they allowed Morgan Gibbs-White to break the tie with a strike into the net. The Saints could not go marching in at all, as they had no answer for that.

The offense was pitiful, with just seven shots, including one that hit the target. Despite having a 64 percent possession rate, they had no chances to convert anything into a scoring chance. The defense was sloppy, allowing Nottingham to fire 19 shots, including seven that hit the ney. Amazingly, they also allowed 10 corner-kick chances.

The squads have played 71 games in over 124 years. Significantly, Southampton has won 34 matches, Brentford has taken 24, and the other 13 have resulted in a draw. Brentford has won the last three matches, not allowing Southampton to score a single goal in any of them.

Why Brentford Will Win

Brentford scored just two goals in the first two matches. Yet, it has been enough to start the young season with one win and one loss. The Bees must figure things out offensively, or better teams in the Premier League will shut them down.

Bryan Mbeumo scored in the first one. However, he was held off the scoresheet in the last one and will look to get back on track. Yoane Wissa was also silent after having a goal and an assist in the first. Ultimately, he will also look to get things going again.

The defense will need to improve after struggling massively against Liverpool. Moreover, they must not allow too much space for Southampton to move freely. Substantially, doing this will make things easier for the goalkeeper. Mark Flekken was busy last weekend, notching six saves. Now, he has 12 saves and one clean sheet over the first two matches and will look to sustain the momentum he has built early in the season.

Brentford will win this matchup if the strikers can get loose and set up multiple scoring chances. Then, they need to avoid giving Southampton too many chances.

Why Southampton Will Win

The Saints' issue is the offense. Remarkably, they have not scored a goal in the first two matches of the Premier League season. That needs to change if they hope to start winning matches and avoid relegation back to the English Football League.

Defenseman Kyle Walker has had the most chances, with six shots, including one that has hit the target. Likewise, midfielder William Smallbone fired four shots, but none hit the target. Forward Adam Armstrong has six shots, including one on target. Ultimately, one of these three must break through to spark the offense.

The defense has done a lot to try to keep Southampton alive. But it has worked out that well, as they allowed Nottingham to fire 19 shots, including seven that hit the target. Therefore, they need to close out more and limit Brentford's space to get some chances. It will make things smoother for goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, who has seven saves and two goals conceded over the first two matches.

Southampton will win this match if they can find a way to generate some offense to gain confidence and find a rhythm. Then, the defense needs to close out on Brentford.

Final Brentford-Southampton Prediction & Pick

Brentford is the better team right now. Moreover, they actually know how to score. Will Southampton find a way to put one through the net? It may happen in this one. However, the last three matches are heavy indicators that it will be significantly tougher than ever. Brentford also seems to play well against teams that are worse than them. Consequently, they will prevent the Saints from marching in and do enough to win this showdown.

Final Brentford-Southampton Prediction & Pick: Brentford (-140)