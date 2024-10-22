ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a battle of the undefeated as Brest hosts Bayer Leverkusen. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Brest-Bayer Leverkusen prediction and pick.

Brest comes in 2-0-0 so far in UCL play. They opened with a 2-1 win over Strum Graz before beating RB Salzburg 4-0. Brest has been playing well overall, going 4-1-1 in their last six fixtures across all leagues. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen is also 2-0-0 in UCL play. They opened up with a 4-0 win over Feyenoord and followed that up with a 1-0 win over Milan. Like Brest, they have been playing well as of late. In their last six matches, they are 4-2-0.

Here are the Brest-Bayer Leverkusen Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Brest-Bayer Leverkusen Odds

Brest: +500

Bayer Leverkusen: -210

Draw: +360

Over 2.5 goals: -174

Under 2.5 goals: +142

How to Watch Brest vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Time: 12:45 PM ET/ 9:45 AM PT

TV: Paramount+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Brest United Will Win

Brest has scored well this year. In ten fixtures across all leagues, Brest is scoring 1.7 goals per fixture this year, scoring in eight of ten games so far this season. In UCL play, they have scored six goals in two games so far. They have gotten off to hot starts in both games. They have scored in the first half of both of their UCL games so far.

In domestic league play, Romain Del Castillo has led the way. He has scored three goals on an expected 3.5 but also has two assists so far. All three goals have come on penalty kicks, in which he is three for four. Still, he does not have a shot in UCL play. Meanwhile, Mahdi Camara and Ludovic Ajorque have been solid in domestic league play. Camara has scored twice on an expected .8, while Ajorque has two goals on an expected 1.2. Camara has a goal on three shots with one on target in UCL play, while Ajorque has one shot, but not on goal. In UCL play, Abdallah Sima has led the way. He has scored three times on an expected 1.6 goals. Sima does not have a goal in domestic league play but has an assist.

Brest has allowed just one goal in UCL play so far this year, allowing an early goal to Strum Graz. Overall, in ten fixtures Brest has surrendered 15 goals, good for 1.5 per game. They do have four clean sheets this year, including one in UCL play. Marco Bizot has allowed 15 goals on 41 shots on target this year while stopping one of four penalty kicks this year across all competitions.

Why Bayer Leverkusen Will Win

Bayer Leverkusen has also scored great this year. They have scored 24 goals in ten fixtures across all competitions this year. Further, Leverkusen has scored in all ten fixtures this year. They have also started strong this year. In the first half this year, Leverkusen has scored in eight of ten fixtures, including averaging two goals per first half in UCL play.

Victor Boniface has led the way for Leverkusen in domestic league play. He has scored five goals with one assist this year. Boniface has missed his only penalty kick attempt this year. He also had a goal in UCL play this year. Meanwhile, Florian Wirtz has two goals in UCL play on an expected 1.0. Wirtz has been great this year as well, with four goals and an assist in Bundesliga play. Further, Robert Andrich has an assist so far in UCL play. He has been solid in league play this year as well. Andrich has two goals on an expected .5 this year.

Leverkusen has yet to give up a goal in UCL play this year. Still, the defense is not always strong for Leverkusen. In Bundesliga play they have given up 13 goals in six fixtures this year. Lukas Hradecky has led the way in goal, allowing ten goals on 24 shots in Bundesliga play, while stopping all eight shots he has faced in UCL play this year.

Final Brest-Bayer Leverkusen Prediction & Pick

Brest has played well this year in UCL play. They sit second on the table this year with two wins and ahead on tie-breaker over SL Benfica and Bayer Leverkusen. Leverkusen sits fourth on the table right now with tiebreakers, just over Liverpool. Still, Leverkusen has played the slightly better competition in UCL play so far. They are the more consistent and better-scoring team. Expect both teams to find the back of the net in this one, but Bayer Leverkusen to come away with the win.

Final Brest-Bayer Leverkusen Prediction & Pick: Bayer Leverkusen ML (-210)