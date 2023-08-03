Last year around this time, many Milwaukee Brewers fans were beside themselves after the organization traded top closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. This year, instead of losing a pivotal pitcher during the postseason they are gaining one.

The long-awaited return of right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff is expected to take place this Sunday in American Family Field, according to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. It will mark his first start since being placed on the injury list in early April with shoulder inflammation. The two-time All-Star is coming back just in time, as the Brewers (58-51) are likely to find themselves embroiled in heated divisional and wild card races the rest of the way.

Often a staple of the club, the Brew Crew's starting rotation has not been quite as reliable or deep as in years past. Woodruff's almost season-long absence has undoubtedly played a major role in that regression, and other pitcher injuries and the struggles of Freddy Peralta have only compounded the problem.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In spite of all the roadblocks, the team still ranks 12th in the MLB in ERA. If this staff can stay healthy with the incoming Brandon Woodruff and recently returning Wade Miley, then the Brewers could quickly sour all the good times being had by the upstart Cincinnati Reds and molten-hot Chicago Cubs. They are currently a half-game in back of the Reds for first place in the National League Central and a half-game ahead of the Miami Marlins for the final wild card spot.

Woodruff will be an integral component of Milwaukee's postseason push, having been one of the most consistently productive pitchers in baseball the last few years. Although it was a super small sample size, he turned it up a notch to start 2023, posting a 0.79 ERA in two starts before heading to the IL. The 30-year-old should be greeted back with a nice hero's welcome when he takes the mound against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday afternoon.