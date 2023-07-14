The Milwaukee Brewers have been without Brandon Woodruff since late April as the star pitcher battles back from a shoulder injury. But coming out of the All-Star break, it doesn't seem like the Brewers will have to wait much longer for Woodruff's return.

The right-hander threw a bullpen session on Thursday that was described as “great,” by Brewers general manager Matt Arnold, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. In terms of Woodruff's timeline, Arnold said to expect a return, “within the next month or so.”

While he was only able to make two starts before going down with his injury, Woodruff looked impressive early on this season. He put up a 1-0 record and allowed just one earned run over his 11.1 innings, holding a 12/3 K/BB ratio in the process. Over his entire MLB career, which has all come with the Brewers, Woodruff holds a 42-25 record with a 3.14 ERA and a 726/164 K/BB ratio.

With two All-Star nominations under his belt, Milwaukee is hoping Woodruff can return to form once he returns from injury. The Brewers exit the break trailing the Cincinnati Reds by just one game in the NL Central with their 49-42 record. The return of Woodruff could give Milwaukee the spark they need to surpass the Reds.

For all of Arnold's optimism, there is still no exact return date for Brandon Woodruff. He'll continue to work his way back before ultimately making his triumphant return to the Brewers. On arrival, the Brewers' rotation will look much more dangerous as Milwaukee looks to make a deep playoff run.