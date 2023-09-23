Milwaukee Brewers stars Carlos Santana and Christian Yelich each reached a milestone on Saturday, albeit during a 5-4 road loss at the hands of the Miami Marlins.

For Santana, the home run he hit in the sixth inning that tied the game at 4-4 was the 300th long ball of his career in the big leagues. Entering Saturday, there were only 12 active players in the MLB with at least 300 career home runs, led by Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

300 home runs for Carlos Santana! pic.twitter.com/Y06FHwLwJA — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 23, 2023

Yelich, meanwhile, had his 1,500th hit in the majors during the Marlins game, as noted by Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. He needed two hits entering the game to reach the said milestone and got exactly that when he went 2-for-5 with a run in the contest.

The Brewers could have officially clinched the title in the National League Central division with a victory over the Marlins, but that mission was foiled by Miami, which got the lead for good in the eighth inning after Garrett Hampson scored on a wild pitch by Milwaukee reliever Joel Payamps.

On the season, Santana is slashing .235/.302/.432 with 10 home runs and 28 RBIs, while Yelich is brandishing a .277/.367/.449 line to go with 19 home runs and 75 RBIs.

Nevertheless, the Brewers still have chances to lock up the NL Central title. They will face off against Miami again in the series finale this Sunday. After the Marlins series, Milwaukee goes back home to play the final two series of their schedule in the regular season against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, respectively.