Corbin Burnes has heard the trade chatter surrounding him and the Brewers, but he doesn't seem to care too much about it.

The Milwaukee Brewers are in an interesting spot this offseason, as the front office is trying to decide whether or not they want to try to contend again in the National League Central, or whether it's time for them to undergo a rebuild. The guy who has been impacted by this the most is Corbin Burnes, as the ace starter has seen his name popping up in trade rumors all offseason long.

By now, Burnes has established himself as one of the best starters in the majors, even after a down year of sorts by his standards in 2023 (10-8, 3.39 ERA, 200 K, 1.07 WHIP). Burnes racked up at least 200 strikeouts for the third straight season, and is obviously a very desirable trade target for teams across the MLB. But with rumors swirling around him, the Brewers star isn't too concerned with where he could or couldn't be playing baseball next season.

Does Corbin Burnes have his bags packed? (Spoiler: he's not really paying attention to the trade rumors) ▶️ https://t.co/A1LN2Bqv4J pic.twitter.com/kgDNlNrYG8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 19, 2023

The Brewers have been all over the place when it comes to these rumors with Corbin Burnes. One day it sounds like they are going to trade him, the next day it sounds like they are going to hold him. That can have an impact on a player if they get worked up over it, but with Burnes, he is completely unaffected by the reports that have been surrounding him over the past few months.

Regardless of whether or not Burnes gets moved, his trade status is going to be one of the biggest storylines this offseason until he either gets traded, or Milwaukee comes out and says they aren't moving him. Neither of those options seems very likely to happen soon, so it looks like Burnes will have to deal with some more trade rumors in the near future, even if he doesn't care about them at all.