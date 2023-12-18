Will the Brewers pull the trigger on trading ace Corbin Burnes?

As the 2024 MLB season approaches, speculation intensifies around the Milwaukee Brewers and their ace, Corbin Burnes. With Burnes one year away from free agency, most believe the Brewers will trade him this year, either before or during the season.

The Brewers, eyeing contention this season, face a dilemma, said Mark Feinsand of MLB.com – trade Burnes now for a higher return or reassess mid-season, especially if they're playoff-bound.

Milwaukee's predicament is complicated by the high price they can command for Burnes. An acquiring team must offer controllable, young arms, a steep demand given the Brewers' lack of urgency to deal. Teams like the Dodgers, Yankees, Braves, Blue Jays and Rangers are potential suitors, with eyes also on free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Dodgers, in particular, have been notably aggressive in the offseason, having already secured big names like Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow. Their continued pursuit of upgrading their pitching rotation makes Burnes a fitting candidate, despite the Brewers' initial stance of not trading him​​.

The dynamics of the trade market also play a role. Teams that miss out on other top free agent pitchers like Yamamoto might turn their attention to Burnes. The Dodgers, for instance, are considering Yamamoto as a primary target but are keeping options open, with pitchers like Dylan Cease and Shane Bieber also available in trades​​.

Burnes' situation is further complicated by the Brewers' position of not needing to make a deal out of necessity. This means that any team seeking to acquire him would need to present a substantial offer, especially since the Brewers are not in a rebuild mode.

General Manager Matt Arnold has expressed expectations of Corbin Burnes being the Opening Day starter, but with over three months until the season's start, the situation remains fluid and subject to change based on evolving team needs and market dynamics.