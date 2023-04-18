A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Milwaukee Brewers star pitcher Corbin Burnes exited Monday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning because of what appears to be an upper-body injury.

Corbin Burnes exits the game in the 6th inning with an apparent injury.#ThisIsMyCrew | #Brewers pic.twitter.com/4IgZNQD0YL — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 18, 2023

Burnes called the attention of the Brewers’ athletic trainers after surrendering a flyout to Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez with one out in the sixth inning and then left the mound after briefly having a discussion with manager Craig Counsell and athletic trainer Dave Yeager. Before leaving the game, Corbin Burnes was seen touching the left side of his chest, as though to motion that it’s where he’s having trouble with.

Corbin Burnes had allowed only two earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts on 85 pitches thrown prior to his premature exit from the contest. There’s no official word yet with regards to the official status or diagnosis of Burnes’ apparent injury, but the hope among the Brewers and their fans is that he will not be needing a stint on the injured list.

Burnes entered the Mariners game with a 1-1 record across three starts. He struggled in his first two starts of the 2023 MLB season, as he allowed 10 earned runs on 111 hits over just 9.1 innings against the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets, but he looked to have turned things around in his third overall start. Against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Apr. 11 on the road, Corbin Burnes tossed eight scoreless inning with eight strikeouts in a 7-1 victory.

Corbin Burnes signed a one-year deal worth $10.01 million with the Brewers back in February.