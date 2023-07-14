Last year the Milwaukee Brewers surprised a lot of people in the baseball world when they traded All-Star closer Josh Hader at the deadline in the midst of a playoff push. A similar move with some of Milwaukee's top players does not seem to be on the precipice this summer.

Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, who himself has been the subject of trade rumors, says he hasn’t heard anything about Milwaukee being sellers at the trade deadline.

“From what I’ve heard, that won’t happen. I’ve heard we’re actually trying to win baseball games,” Burnes said. “I think a lot of people probably know that wasn’t the best thing to do last year after the way the year finished.”

Though the Hader trade did not directly contribute to the Brewers' downfall last season, it's hard to deny if had anything to do with it. The Brewers were 57-45 and had a three-game lead in the NL Central when they traded Hader. Milwaukee went 29-31 after the move, dropping 10 games in the division standings to finish seven games behind the St. Louis Cardinals and missed the playoffs completely by one game.

The Brewers enter the second half with a 49-42 record and are one game behind the Cincinnati Reds for first place in the NL Central. Teams will likely still be calling Milwaukee to try and pull off a move for Corbin Burnes or other valuable assets the Brewers have. The Brew Crew apparently have their priorities straight this summer though and will be looking to add to arguably the best roster in their division.