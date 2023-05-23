Strapped for pitching amid a plethora of injuries, the Milwaukee Brewers signed veteran starter Julio Teheran to a major league deal on Tuesday according to Jon Heyman.

Teheran last pitched in the MLB with the Detroit Tigers in 2021, starting one game. He most recently spent time with the San Diego Padres in the minors, making eight starts in Triple-A this season. His numbers don’t show signs of a resurgence for the 32-year-old, as he pitched to a 5.63 ERA in eight starts.

Making his debut in 2011, Teheran spent parts of nine seasons with the Atlanta Braves. He made 30 or more starts in six straight seasons from 2013-2019 and was an all-star in two of those seasons. Overall, Teheran has a 3.80 ERA in 240 career games.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Teheran twice opted out of a minor league deal with the Padres this season to look for a major league offer. The Brewers bit and hope to get some innings from the two-time all-star as they try to stay atop the NL Central.

The injury bug hasn’t been kind to the Brewers’ pitching staff in 2023. Eight pitchers on the Brewers’ 40-man roster are currently on the injured list. Milwaukee has used 23 different pitchers already this season with the staff throwing to the tune of the 15th-best team ERA in the league.

Julio Teheran is seven years removed from his last all-star appearance and two years removed from his last MLB start. He now likely finds himself in the starting rotation for a Brewers team contending to win its division.