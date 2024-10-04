The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets were in the midst of a tight pitcher's duel in the win-or-go-home Game 3 of the Wild Card round. That all changed in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Left-handed Brewers first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers came in to pinch-hit for Rhys Hoskins against the right-handed Jose Butto, worked a full-count and crushed a home run into the second deck of the right field bleachers.

Then, the light-hitting and banged up Sal Frelick came up after Bauers. Frelick followed up Bauers' performance by hitting the first pitch he saw to nearly the exact same spot in the second deck in right field, just a bit closer to the foul pole.

After the back-to-back home runs from the Brewers' unlikely heroes, Mets fans could not believe what they were seeing.

College basketball analyst and Mets fan Gary Parrish of CBS Sports even jumped in the fray.

Things were looking great for the Mets, who won Game 1 and had a 3-2 lead over the Brewers going into the eighth inning before Jackson Chourio and Garrett Mitchell hit heartbreaking home runs to put Milwaukee up 5-3.

Jake Bauers and Sal Frelick: Unlikely heroes for the Milwaukee Brewers

Bauers and Frelick are probably the last players Mets fans would have expected to hit go-ahead back-to-back home runs against them.

Frelick is currently hampered with a hip injury, and only hit two home runs in 145 games this season, his last one coming on May. 15. Bauers has a bit more power than Frelick, with 12 home runs on the season. However, he was coming in cold off the bench for Hoskins, who has tormented Mets fans since his days with the Phillies.

Mets fans often say that their team is cursed. After what Bauers and Frelick just did to put the Brewers up late, maybe they are right.