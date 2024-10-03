Jackson Chourio evened the score in the eighth inning with his second home run of the game, while Garrett Mitchell added a two-run homer later in the frame, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-3 win over the New York Mets, leveling their NL Wild Card Series.

The teams will face off in a decisive Game 3 on Thursday night. The Brewers will aim to become the first team to win a best-of-three Wild Card Series after dropping the opener since MLB introduced the expanded playoff format in 2022.

Garrett Mitchell loving the energy of the Brewers fans

Recalling what he saw while rounding the bases after his home run, Mitchell said, “The first thought is looking around, seeing how excited the fans are. They're a big part of this, too, like the energy that they're bringing.”

“I think just like at that point it was just wanting to celebrate with them. It was like throwing your hands up running around the bases. They’re in it with us, and we’re going to continue to need their support tomorrow and have a packed house. So hopefully they’ll bring it again,” he continued.

Milwaukee trailed 3-2 when Chourio began the eighth inning with a home run to right-center off Phil Maton, who was pitching for the fourth time in five days. The 20-year-old rookie also kicked off the bottom of the first with a homer to right off Sean Manaea, becoming the youngest player ever to hit a leadoff home run in the postseason.

Following a single by Blake Perkins and a double play from William Contreras, Willy Adames kept the eighth inning alive with a base hit. Garrett Mitchell then launched a 390-foot homer over the right-center wall, igniting a frenzy among the American Family Field fans.

New York manager Carlos Mendoza mentioned after the game that closer Edwin Díaz was available, but the Mets preferred not to use him for more than one inning.

Devin Williams secured the save by retiring the side in order in the ninth, while Joe Ross earned the win after delivering 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Do or die Thursday for the Mets and the Brewers

According to MLB.com, Milwaukee had been 0-26 in postseason games when trailing entering the eighth inning.

Chourio is the second-youngest player to hit two home runs in a postseason game, trailing only 19-year-old Andruw Jones, who did it for Atlanta in the 1996 World Series opener at Yankee Stadium. The rookie has handled the postseason stage with ease, going 4-for-8 across two games.

The Mets took the lead in the second inning after another critical mistake by a Brewers pitcher near first base.

With the score tied at 1-1, the Mets had one out and no one on when Starling Marte hit a routine ground ball to first baseman Rhys Hoskins. His throw bounced off Frankie Montas’ glove as the right-hander moved to cover the bag.

After Montas failed to catch Hoskins' throw, he couldn't retire the next two Mets batters either. Tyrone Taylor and Francisco Alvarez recorded back-to-back singles, with Alvarez's hit driving in Marte. Francisco Lindor then added a sacrifice fly that brought Taylor home.

The Brewers answered back with a run in the fifth inning when Brice Turang hit a leadoff double and scored on Perkins' sacrifice fly. The Brewers then staged a dramatic rally in the eighth inning that tied the series.

Now, both teams will face elimination on Thursday.