When the topic of MLB legends is discussed, the conversation has to include New York Yankees great Derek Jeter. Jeter spent 20 seasons in the MLB and he spent every single one of those seasons as the shortstop for the Yankees. He finished his career with a .310 batting average, 260 home runs, 1,311 RBIs and an OPS of .817. Jeter was also one of the best defensive short stops in the league during his playing career and he finished with a fielding percentage of .976. Lastly, Jeter helped lead the Yankees to five World Series championships during his career. He is one of the all-time greats, and he is an idol to many current MLB players now. One of those players is Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames.

Derek Jeter was at the Yankees-Brewers game on Saturday, and Willy Adames was able to meet his idol for the first time. The broadcast of the game showed a video of the interaction between the two, and Adames was fired up to meet Jeter. After they were done talking, Adames ran back to the dugout hugging his teammates and coaches with a priceless reaction.

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was PUMPED after meeting Derek Jeter pic.twitter.com/cdJCRNg7hj — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 9, 2023

Adames has been struggling this season at the plate, so perhaps meeting a legend like Jeter can spark some good fortunes for him. He is currently hitting .212 this season with 24 home runs and 71 RBIs. At shortstop, however, he's had a very good year as he currently has .971 fielding percentage. The Brewers are currently in first place in the NL Central and, barring a major collapse, will be in the postseason come October.