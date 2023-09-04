Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter/ outfielder Jesse Winker suffered an injury setback just when the team is making a postseason push.

“Jesse Winker hurt his right quad on Friday in Nashville. He's been moved back to the injured list from a rehab assignment,” per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.

Winker entered Milwaukee's 10-day injured list on May 30 with a cervical strain. He batted .204 with no home runs in 39 games for the Brewers prior to the injury.

The Brewers traded for Winker and Abraham Toro in exchange for Koletn Wong and $1.75 million in cash considerations in December 2022.

It has been an injury-plagued season for Jesse Winker. He underwent neck and left knee surgery in the offseason. The Brewers called up Toro from Triple-A Nashville to pick up the slack for the injured Winker.

The Brewers currently lead the NL Central with a 76-60 win-loss record. They are three games ahead of the second-place Chicago Cubs (74-64). Milwaukee could fortify its postseason roster if its decides to call up newly-acquired third baseman Josh Donaldson from Triple-A Nashville. However, that remains a big question mark considering Donaldson struggled with the New York Yankees. Just like Jesse Winker, Donaldson has also battled injuries this season.

One factor that could derail Milwaukee's postseason aspirations is lack of offensive firepower. The Brewers are struggling particularly at first base. Rowdey Tellez's and Carlos Santana's bats haven't connected as much as in years past.

On the other hand, the Brewers' designated hitters have a combined OPS of .668. That production ranks them in the bottom tier of the majors. Regrettably, Jesse Winker's latest injury just set the Brewers back.