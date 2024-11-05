Milwaukee Brewers executive Matt Arnold has made franchise history. The franchise's chief in the front office won the Major League Baseball Executive of the Year award. He's the first person to ever win the award for the Brewers, per MLB.com.

The award is voted on by all executives in MLB. Arnold helped Milwaukee reach the postseason this year, and win the National League Central Division. The Brewers lost to the New York Mets in the postseason.

Arnold joined the franchise as vice president and assistant general manager in 2015, per ESPN. He was promoted to general manager in November 2020. He took over duties as executive after the 2022 season, following the departure of David Stearns.

Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo finished second in the voting for the award. Cleveland Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti placed third.

Milwaukee finished the 2024 regular season with a 93-69 record. The team didn't win a postseason series, much to the disappointment of Brewers fans.

Brewers seem poised to build for the future

The Brewers have quietly built themselves into one of the best National League franchises in MLB, with Arnold at the helm. Milwaukee has won the NL Central four times since Arnold has been with the team. The club has won the division three times in the last four years.

Milwaukee has a solid nucleus of young players, and the team is expected to look to build in the offseason. Arnold has brought in a great deal of talent to the franchise, including relief pitchers Jared Koenig and Bryan Hudson. The Brewers also have solid offensive stars in Willy Adames and William Contreras. The two led the team in 2024 in almost all offensive categories.

Arnold will need to continue this offseason to sign some solid players. Juan Soto is a free agent, and several National League franchises are expected to chase after him. The Los Angeles Dodgers look to be the most powerful team in the NL, after the team won the World Series. The Dodgers spent buckets of money to sign Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the gamble paid off so far.

Brewers fans are excited for the future of the club. Milwaukee has never won a World Series in franchise history, and the team's recent success is giving hope to the fans. The Braves did win a World Series in 1957, when they played in Milwaukee.

Arnold acts as general manager and president of baseball operations for the franchise.