The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets played a postseason classic Thursday night in Milwaukee. The Mets squeaked by to clinch the NL Wild Card Series and advance to the NLDS. While there was triumph and jubilation on New York's side, heartbreak and realization that the season was over set in for Milwaukee.

When the team loses in the playoffs, it's tough on the players and coaches, but also on everyone in the organization. Sportscasters and announcers are supposed to be unbiased, but it's hard not to be sometimes when you cover the same team for decades. It's natural for a bond to grow and a mutual admiration for the franchise to blossom. Longtime Brewers radio voice Bob Uecker has a special bond with the only MLB team he's announced games for.

Uecker was on the call for Game 3 and delivered the sad news to Brewers fans when Mets slugger Pete Alonso clubbed a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning. In his true professional way, Uecker described the play without moaning about Milwaukee's misfortune. He did so cleanly and without error as if he'd practiced it 100 times.

Uecker sounded stunned as were most people who watched and listened to the hit. Milwaukee was two outs from clinching a spot in the NL Division Series. Instead, their season ended after Pete Alonso produced a clutch moment for the ages.

This year marked the sixth time the Brewers made the playoffs in the past seven seasons. There were plenty of opportunities for them to make a World Series run and give Bob Uecker another chance to call a Fall Classic. He last did so in 1982, the last time the Brewers won the pennant.

Bob Uecker is beloved by Brewers fans and those within the organization. He means so much to the players, whom he consoled in the locker room after Thursday's season-ending loss. It couldn’t have been easy for him to announce another crushing Brewers loss, but he did so elegantly, just as he has for over 50 years.