The Milwaukee Brewers and top prospect Jackson Chourio could be on the verge of a groundbreaking new contract

The Milwaukee Brewers are in negotiations with outfield prospect Jackson Chourio about a long-term extension, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal:

Chourio's contract, should an agreement be reached with the Brewers, would likely be longer and more lucrative than the six-year, $50 million pact between the Chicago White Sox and outfielder Luis Robert in 2020:

“The deal for Chourio, who has played only six games above Double A, would establish a new standard for players with zero major-league experience who already were under team control, according to major-league sources briefed on the discussions.”

If the Brewers are able to reach an agreement with Chourio, it would clear the way for him to make the big-league roster as soon as he's deemed ready — be it Opening Day next season or sometime later in the summer. Currently, teams often rely on financial and service-time motivations to make those calls. But a deal would remove service time as a consideration for the Brewers in their decision on when to promote him, and likely ensure his place in their Opening Day lineup.

The Brewers are in the midst of a period of major change. They lost long-time general manager David Stearns to the New York Mets to begin the offseason and more recently saw manager Craig Counsell leave to join the division-rival Chicago Cubs. Additionally, the Brewers non-tendered Brandon Woodruff, one of the best pitchers in franchise history, after he had shoulder surgery.

Soon, the Brewers may be forced to part with ace Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames, either through trades or their winter 2024 dates with free agency as they look to rebuild.