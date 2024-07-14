As a former Cy Young Award-winner, Dallas Kuechel is a part of an elite club that most MLB pitchers will never be a part of. However, the southpaw's glory days are long gone after a rough stint with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kuechel only lasted four starts at the big league level for the club, via MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

“The Brewers have designated LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment,” McCalvy tweeted.

Right-hander Joel Kuhnel will take Kuechel's place on the 40-man roster. Milwaukee now has a week to either trade Kuechel or pass him through waivers. The 13-year veteran has played long enough to reject a minor-league assignment and become a free agent after clearing waivers if he wishes to do so.

Kuechel was traded to the Brewers in June from the Seattle Mariners' minor-league system. The 36-year-old posted a 5.40 ERA with 11 strikeouts and eight walks across 16.2 innings with the team.

Kuhnel, on the other hand, has not had a good start to his MLB career. The 29-year-old is 4-3 with a 6.36 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 85.2 innings of work. He spent the most time with the Cincinnati Reds but also had brief stints in the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays organizations.

However, the 2016 11th-round draft pick has shoved in Triple-A this season, turning in a 2.30 ERA in 27.1 innings.

What will Milwaukee's pitching staff look like after the All-Star break?

Kuechel was partially cut due to other returning Brewers pitchers

Milwaukee is slated to get a host of injured arms back within the next few weeks, which general manager Matt Arnold admitted was a part of the decision to DFA Kuechel, via Bleacher Report's Jack Murray.

“Obviously, Dallas has a great pedigree and what he did, he kept us in a lot of games,” Arnold said. “He did a really good job for us. … I think it comes down to the number of players we have coming back.”

The Brewers will get relievers Enoli Paredes and Jared Koenig back within the next few days after spending time on the 15-day IL. Both have been reliable presences in the bullpen, with Paredes posting a 1.08 ERA in 14 appearances, and Koenig a 1.66 mark in 29 outings.

Additionally, starting pitchers Joe Ross and DL Hall are slated to return. Ross has a 2-4 record with a 4.50 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across nine starts, while Hall has a 0-1 record with a 7.71 ERA and 2.27 WHIP across four starts. Hall could be demoted to the bullpen due to his unflattering numbers.

Kuechel, though, could still be useful to the club down the line if he chooses to stay with its minor-league affiliate. He posted a 3.93 ERA in 13 starts for the Tacoma Raiders this year, Seattle's Triple-A affiliate. If the journeyman regains that form, he could find himself back with the Brewers for the stretch run.