The Washington Nationals will conclude their three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at American Family Field. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Nationals-Brewers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Nationals-Brewers Projected Starters

Jake Irvin vs. Colin Rea

Jake Irvin (7-7) with a 3.13 ERA

Last Start: Irvin struggled in his last outing, going six innings but allowing six earned runs on nine hits, striking out two, and walking two in a loss to the New York Mets.

2024 Road Splits: Irvin is 5-2 with a 2.92 ERA over 12 starts away from Nationals Park.

Colin Rea (8-3) with a 3.81 ERA

Last Start: Rea was inconsistent and mediocre in his last outing, allowing seven earned runs on six hits in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

2024 Home Splits: Rea has done well at home, going 5-2 with a 3.76 ERA over nine starts at American Family Field.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Brewers Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +120

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Brewers

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals will be sellers at the trade deadline. Sadly, this season has gone by the wayside, as their anemic bats and inconsistent pitching have been unable to carry them. Long gone are the days of Stephen Strasburg, who has retired due to numerous injuries he endured over recent years. Instead, they have had to rely on an inconsistent pitching staff that has occasionally produced results.

Before his recent implosion, Irvin notched a quality start in three consecutive starts. Now, he hopes to bounce back, produce a quality start, and give his Nats a chance to win before he turns it over to an inconsistent bullpen. Washington relievers rank 17th in baseball in team ERA. Regardless, they have one of the better closers in baseball, Kyle Finnegan, who is 2-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 24 saves in 28 chances.

Their bats remain punchless. Yet, there is some hope. CJ Abrams is emerging as a solid hitter who is carrying the team. Currently, he leads the team with 14 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 93 hits, with 21 of those being doubles. Luis Garcia is also doing solid work. So far, he has 10 home runs and 44 RBIs. Jesse Winker may not be a National for long. Despite the trade rumors, he continues to produce results and is hitting 11 home runs and 43 RBIs.

The Nationals will cover the spread if Irvin can produce a quality start and the bullpen can transfer over a lead to Finnegan. Next, they all need run support.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are one of the best teams in the National League. Surprisingly, they have played well this season despite losing their manager to the Chicago Cubs and undergoing several changes. The pitching remains elite. Additionally, the hitting has improved by leaps and bounds and is one of the best in baseball. Because of their improved hitting, their pitching staff has more leeway when working the plate.

Rea has been solid for the most part. However, he has only one quality start in his last four outings. The Brewers need Rea to produce results before he turns it over to the fourth-best bullpen in baseball. When that happens, the Brewers will also have Trevor Megill ready to go, as he has notched 18 saves while filling in for a recovering Devin Williams.

Willy Adames has been exceptional, with 14 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 50 runs. Ultimately, he is the best player on the team and is a threat to smack the baseball at any moment. Rhys Hoskins has been a wonderful surprise. Currently, he leads the team with 14 home runs. Christian Yelich has had a nice bounce-back season. So far, he has 11 home runs and 41 RBIs. Yelich is also leading the National League with a .327 batting average. But there has been no better story than William Contreras, who leads the team in hits with 107.

The Brewers will cover the spread if Rea finds his location and makes good pitches. Then, they need the offense to produce.

Final Nationals-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Nationals started the series with a 5-2 win over the Brewers on Friday night in Milwaukee. Regardless, the Brewers are the better team in this one and are the fourth-best team in baseball at covering the spread at home. We like Rea to bounce back and fool the anemic offense. Consequently, Irvin will not be able to do the same to the Brewers as Milwaukee finds a way to cover the spread heading into the All-Star Break.

Final Nationals-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+146)