The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to terms with first baseman Luke Voit on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024 ahead of MLB’s Opening Day, according to MLB.com Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy.

The Brewers also made a variety of corresponding moves ahead of Opening Day; the team designated infielder Keston Hiura, optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville and reassigned outfielder Sal Frelick to Minor League camp.

“With those Brewers moves it leaves 14 pitchers for 13 spots and 14 position players for 13 spots. On the position player side, Joey Wiemer and Brice Turang are still in play,” wrote McCalvy on Monday.

“With additional news that Turang and Rule 5er Gus Varland are in, roster is close to set barring an outside add. Presuming Houser opens on the IL, 13-man pitching staff is set. And with Voit/Turang in, Frelick, Toro out, final position player spot down to Miller or Wiemer.”

Voit spoke about the contract on Monday, and said he was happy to have a fresh start with the club:

Luke Voit: “It’s just a good day, finally. I feel like I haven’t had a lot of good stuff happen to me in baseball lately, so I’m happy to have a fresh start.” pic.twitter.com/nVb8OzpuKr — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 27, 2023

Voit opted out of his minor league deal with the Brewers over the weekend, but the former New York Yankees’ slugger made enough of an impression to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster regardless.

The 32-year-old Missouri native led the American League in home runs back in 2020, and will provide a little extra punch to the Brewers offense for the near future. He’ll look to rebound from a disappointing 2022 campaign between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres; he hit 22 home runs while slashing .226/.308/.402 with a .710 OPS.

The Milwaukee Brewers missed the postseason in 2022, and Luke Voit will be one of several players who will be under the spotlight to help the team return to the dance in 2023.