Luke Voit has opted out of his minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, per Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy. The former New York Yankees star, who led the league in home runs during the 2020 campaign, can reportedly still end up on Milwaukee’s Opening Day roster, per Adam McCalvy and Curt Hogg.

“With Voit’s opt-out date being yesterday,” Hogg wrote on Saturday, “that would put 48 hours at sometime Sunday, likely at night or later in the day.”

If Luke Voit does end up leaving the Brewers, he would draw interest from around the league. He features immense power, but is fresh off a disappointing 2022 season that was spent between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres. Voit hit a total of 22 home runs while slashing just .226/.308/.402 with a .710 OPS.

The Brewers, a team that needs offensive help, would benefit from having Voit on the roster. As mentioned earlier, there was a time when he was regarded as one of the better power hitters in baseball. He crushed 21 home runs for the Yankees in 2019 over the course of only 118 games. Voit then led the American League with 22 home runs during the shortened 2020 season.

Milwaukee has been a successful ball club for the most part over the past few years. However, they missed the playoffs after stumbling to the finish line during the 2022 season. They still feature enough pitching to bounce back in 2023, but as aforementioned, they have question marks from an offensive perspective.

We will provide updates on Luke Voit’s status with the Brewers as they are made available.