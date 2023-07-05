The Milwaukee Brewers have been in a neck-and-neck battle with the Cincinnati Reds for first place in the NL Central. As the All-Star break approaches, the Brewers shook their roster up for the final first half stretch.

Rowdy Tellez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right forearm inflammation, the team announced. In turn, Brian Anderson has been activated off of the paternity list. Mike Brosseau has been designated for assignment while Thomas Pannone has been released.

Tellez hasn't been great over his last 32 games, hitting .150 without a single home run. However, he has been one of Milwaukee's best power bats over the past 2+ seasons. In his 288 games with the Brewers, Tellez has hit 54 round-trippers including 12 this year.

With Tellez now poised to miss some time, the Brewers will need their offense to find a spark elsewhere. They'll hope that the returning Anderson could do the trick. Unfortunately, he is hitting just .227 with nine home runs and 37 RBI in his first 80 games in Milwaukee.

Poor hitting is ultimately what cost Brosseau his roster spot. He hit .205 with four home runs and eight eight RBI over 29 games this season. Pannone only made one appearance for the Brewers this season. But after allowing a pair of runs in 2.2 innings pitched, Milwaukee had seen enough.

The biggest takeaways for the Brewers is that Anderson is back while Rowdy Tellez will be forced to miss some time. Overall, the Brewers are hoping their roster can continue performing and overtake the Reds in the Central.