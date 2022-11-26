Published November 26, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers would love to re-sign Trea Turner, but it seems likely that Turner will sign elsewhere in free agency barring unforeseen circumstances. Star shortstops such as Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts are available on the open market. However, the Dodgers could reportedly turn to the trade market to land their next star at the position. Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio recently reported that LA has interest in Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers, per MLB.com.

“A trade for the Brewers’ Willy Adames makes too much sense and the Dodgers have shown interest, but it remains to be seen if Milwaukee is ready to unload its franchise shortstop,” Toribio wrote.

Fans of the Dodgers have floated the idea around of trading for both former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and Adames. But that seems unrealistic.

However, a Willy Adames-led deal may not be out of the question if Milwaukee is willing to listen to an offer. And given the fact that the Brewers traded one of the best relievers in baseball (Josh Hader) ahead of the 2022 trade deadline, one would imagine they would at least consider dealing Adames.

Although he hit for a low average in 2022, Adames clubbed 31 home runs for the Brewers. He is not as talented as Trea Turner, but he offers just as much power and would profile as a decent replacement. If the Dodgers were to acquire Adames, he would represent their third different shortstop in three consecutive years.

In the end, Los Angeles could always turn to the free agent market. But it would not be surprising to see the Dodgers at least inquire about Willy Adames.