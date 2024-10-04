The Milwaukee Brewers, who won the National League Central, bowed out of the MLB Playoffs on Thursday after a heartbreaking Game 3 loss, 4-2, to the New York Mets in the Wild Card round. With this victory, the Mets advance to the National League Division Series to face the Philadelphia Phillies, who won the NL East. Moreover, since sweeping the Colorado Rockies in the 2018 NLDS, the Brewers have lost six straight playoff series, giving manager Pat Murphy a ton of things to consider heading into the offseason.

For now, the Brewers manager has to deal with the sting of losing in three games to the Mets, despite winning the NL Central division by quite a substantial margin.

“This feels like a tragedy,” Murphy said, as reported by Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy on X, formerly Twitter. The manager also added that he “loves this team and will never be able to duplicate 2024.”

On the other hand, Pat Murphy duly credited the Mets for beating the Brewers in Game 3, particularly Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, and Pete Alonso.

“Those three players are All-Stars,” he said, via a post from SNY Sports.

The Brewers manager takes stock

What makes this loss sadder for Pat Murphy is that his team were only two outs away from clinching the series and heading to the NLDS. Jake Bauers started the scoring for the Brewers late in the seventh inning with a homer off Jose Butto, while Sal Frelick put them up 2-0 with another homer on the next pitch.

Pat Murphy's decision to bring out starting pitcher Freddy Peralta at the top of the eighth inning signaled his decision to take the game from the Mets. After all, anything goes in an elimination game, and teams will take every advantage they can get.

Despite throwing only 68 pitches against the Mets two days prior, Peralta did his job, needing only nine strikes to retire the opponent. However, closer Devin Williams gave away a three-run homer to Pete Alonso, giving the Mets the lead they would never relinquish.

Still, Pat Murphy didn't throw his player under the bus, despite the loss.

“Devin has been as good a closer as there is in baseball for the 2 1/2 years that he's played,” Murphy said, per Reuters. “He's been unbelievable. I'd give him the ballgame tomorrow in the same situation.”

After the loss, the Brewers have another offseason to lick their wounds. Anything can happen in the offseason, and this Wild Card collapse could bring about some changes.