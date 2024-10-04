It will now be much harder for New York Mets fans to say goodbye to slugger Pete Alonso if he signs with another team in free agency this winter. A heroic and heart-stopping ninth-inning home run improbably lifts the first baseman and his teammates to a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the deciding Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series.

In what could have been the final at-bat of his Mets career, and with the club two outs away from seeing its magical season end, Alonso hit a three-run blast off superb closer Devin Williams to put New York on top. Starling Marte added an insurance run with an RBI single, and the franchise finished off the Brewers moments later. The visitors' clubhouse is being flooded with champagne, while the home team tries to process the devastating knockout blow it has just been dealt.

Those who witnessed the madness unfold from their living rooms are echoing the shock that is filling American Family Field on Thursday night.

“My heart,” one fan posted on X. “My desire to be a vial, egomaniacal winner. My Mets. All the games I go to. Everybody I love at Citi. I know we didn’t win the World Series, relax. But mostly…HAHAHAHAHAHAHA BREWERS YA DEAD!!!”

There was gloating and mocking galore, but some Mets fans opted to use history to back up their confidence going into the NL Division Series, and possibly beyond. “In the 9 previous times the Brewers have made the postseason, every team that has beaten Milwaukee has reached the World Series,” The Amazin' Army said. “The Mets will look to make it 10-for-10 this year.”