The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the NL Central title on Wednesday ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies after the Chicago Cubs lost 5-3 to the Oakland Athletics earlier in the day.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy spoke to the media about how his team was able to win the division ahead of Wednesday's game.

“No one in Spring Training would have said the Brewers will win the NL Central except maybe a few guys in that room,” Murphy said. “It just talks to one thing, this is a game about people.”

“You can throw as many adversities our way as you want… it's still about people and you have no idea what their best is,” Murphy continued. “These guys don't know what their best is, and didn't know what their best is and still don't. But they know one thing: Pulling together competing, being doubted is something that can vault you forward into a championship.”

Murphy is right. Mot many people around baseball were predicting the Brewers to win the NL Central. They lost their longtime manager Craig Counsell, who was considered one of the best managers in baseball, to the division-rival Cubs. Former Cy Young-winner Corbin Burnes was traded to the Baltimore Orioles. Brandon Woodruf was set to miss the entire season with a shoulder injury.

Despite that, Murphy, who is in his first year as a full-time Major League manager, was able to guide the Brewers to the top of the NL Central and to the postseason.

How the Milwaukee Brewers won the NL Central

The Brewers do not necessarily have the star power of teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Phillies, but the do have one of the most complete teams in baseball.

Their rotation, led by Freddy Peralta, Colin Rea, rookie Tobias Myers and midseason acquisition Aaron Civale is one of the most underrated starting groups in the league. Their bullpen, featuring closer Trevor Megill, recently-healthy relief ace Devin Williams and Joel Payamps is a huge strength. Even without Christian Yelich, who went down in August with a back injury, the Brewers lineup led by shortstop Willy Adames, catcher William Contreras, first baseman Rhys Hoskins and 20-year-old rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio has stepped up.

Casual fans may not think the Brewers can make a run in October. But, they have been proving people wrong all season.