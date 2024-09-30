Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets have clinched their spot in the playoffs in an insane win over the Atlanta Braves. As Lindor prepares to finish out his impressive regular season, the Mets shortstop kept it real on New York's journey to the postseason.

Lindor hit a game-winning two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to seal New York's 8-7 victory over Atlanta. After the win, Lindor couldn't hold back his emotion, via SportsCenter.

“It was just a great overall team win. Extremely special, it's been a long journey,” Lindor said. “It has been hard. It has been an uphill fight since the beginning of the year. We never quit. We're definitely going to enjoy this one.”

“I really wanted this one. Not for myself but guys like (Jose) Iglesias, everybody in that clubhouse,: Lindor said. “Steve Cohen, everybody. Out families, my wife, my daughters back home. I wanted it for everybody.”

Before Lindor had his game-winning home run, he watched as New York put together a six-run eighth inning. Iglesias' single drove in the Mets' third run, tying the game. Lindor said he saw a player that, “wanted it more,” and that New York was willing to fight all the way until the end.

The Mets were 11 games below .500 on May 29. They proceeded to go 38-25 after the All-Star break and stormed their way into the postseason. Francisco Lindor certainly did his part, hitting . 273 with 33 home runs, 91 RBI and 29 stolen bases.

But he is more focused on how New York grew and improved as a team. Their unwillingness to quit gave them a second chance and ultimately a playoff spot. After hitting the crucial home run, Lindor is reflecting on the team's journey but not losing sight of the Mets' path ahead of them. Their first step is potentially keeping the Braves out of the postseason in Game 2 of their doubleheader.