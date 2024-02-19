Brandon Woodruff reunites with Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are staying active after agreeing to a two-year deal with veteran starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff, per MLB insider Jon Heyman. With Corbin Burnes now a member of the Baltimore Orioles, fans will be happy to see a familiar face staying near the top of the rotation.

When he comes back, that is. Woodruff is recovering from shoulder surgery that he underwent in October and is going to miss a significant chunk of the 2024 season, if not all of it. Hence, why the two-time All-Star has been wallowing in the MLB free agent pool for the last few months. He became available when the Brewers decided not to offer him a contract before the non-tendered deadline, so this reunion is somewhat surprising.

It is also practical for both sides upon further reflection. Milwaukee is in a limbo of sorts and is hoping to quickly retool with its incoming crop of prospects, and Woodruff wants to alleviate fears the league might have about his long-term health by thriving on a short-term deal. The fact that both parties have enjoyed success together makes this re-signing even more sensible.

Brandon Woodruff is 46-26 with a 3.10 ERA in 130 games pitched for the Brewers. He has been a major part of the franchise's revival in the late-2010s and early-2020s, which has resulted in five postseason trips in the last six years. The 31-year-old righty is one of the only remaining members of that run now that Corbin Burnes, manager Craig Counsell and president of baseball operations David Stearns are all gone.

He can provide much-needed stability for this enigmatic club when he returns from injury. There should be some feel-good vibes at Milwaukee's spring training facility in Phoenix, Arizona on this Monday morning.