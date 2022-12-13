By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

William Contreras was traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of a three-team deal involving Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, who headed to Atlanta in the deal. Contreras evidently wasn’t too thrilled by the news that he would be leaving the Braves, judging by the tweet he sent out on Monday night. See for yourself.

William Contreras sent out a series of broken heart emojis, clearly indicating the emotions he was feeling after learning of his trade from the Braves.

While it’s exciting to learn that he’ll likely have a starting role with the Brewers, something he wouldn’t have had with Murphy arriving in Atlanta, it still doesn’t take away from the fact that Contreras was slowly coming into his own with the Braves.

While he played a small role in the team’s 2021 World Series run, he still was named a champion alongside his Braves teammates.

More importantly, William Contreras stepped into a bigger role with Atlanta in 2022, earning a bid to the All-Star game while belting a career-high 20 home runs in just 376 plate appearances.

So, it’s easy to think of this Braves-Brewers-Athletics trade in a sense that it further allows William Contreras to emerge as one of the game’s best young slugging backstops.

But in doing so, it’s easy to forget that these guys are human beings too. They build relationships with teammates.

They think they’re going to be in a certain destination for the long haul- until they’re not.

When you think of it that way, it’s easy to see why William Contreras feels heartbroken.