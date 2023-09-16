Entering the 2023 season, pundits didn't exactly view the Milwaukee Brewers as one of the best teams in the MLB even after they won 86 games last year and barely missed out on the playoffs. But amid the implosion of perennial contender St. Louis Cardinals, the Brewers have taken the division by the scruff of its neck. After their victory over the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs' loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night, the Brewers now have a 5.5 game lead in the division, a solid lead with there being just 15 games left in the season.

On the surface, the Brewers may pale in comparison with other division leaders such as the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, two legitimate powerhouses in the MLB. But Brewers catcher William Contreras warned their doubters that, despite lacking the flashiness of other contenders, they get the job done in whatever way they can.

“There’s definitely a lot of people who don’t think we should be in first place because we’re not hitting and whatnot, but in the end we’re staying connected as a team, coming with pitching, coming with defense, coming with a little bit of everything,” Contreras said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Overall, the Brewers have just have total players on the roster who have mustered 2.0 WAR or better in 2023, with those being William Contreras, Christian Yelich, Willy Adames, Freddy Peralta, and Corbin Burnes. Based on that metric, the Brewers do not have the top-end talent the Dodgers and Brewers have, while their overall playoff experience as a collective pales in comparison to that of the Philadelphia Phillies'.

But it's not a wise move at all for anyone to count out the Brewers, as anything can happen in the postseason. Milwaukee has been rock-solid in 2023, and come postseason time, given how motivated Contreras and company seem to be in the face of everybody's doubts surrounding them, they will be a dangerous team for any opposition to face.

However, the Brewers' job isn't done quite yet, as their magic number to win the NL Central still stands at 10 games. But with five games against below .500 teams on the docket, the Brewers should be more than able to take care of business.