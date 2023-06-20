The 2023 MLB trade deadline is August 1, and one team that has often been unpredictable when it comes to making trades is the Milwaukee Brewers. Last season, the Crew traded away All-Star closer Josh Hader while leading the NL Central. The front office made the move to maximize the Brewers' championship window, and accordingly, the team faltered down the stretch and missed the playoffs.

The NL Central-leading Brewers held off a recent challenge from the Pittsburgh Pirates only to find the Cincinnati Reds — winners of eight straight — nipping at their heels. Milwaukee never shies away from making trades, but the question is, who will the club be looking to trade away, and will the club go all-in to improve the team this season?

Brewers: 4 players who must be on trade block ahead of 2023 deadline

Sal Frelick (OF)

The odd man out after spring training, Sal Frelick watched fellow top prospects Garrett Mitchell, Joey Wiemer, and Brice Turang make the Brewers' Opening Day roster while he started the year in Triple-A. Frelick then had the misfortune of getting injured on the same day that Garrett Mitchell went down with a potentially season-ending shoulder ailment.

With Mitchell out and Tyrone Taylor also hurt, Frelick will likely get his chance soon after returning to the field earlier this month. Frelick is also the Brewers' most Major League-ready prospect — putting the Brewers in a tough position as they push for a playoff spot. Milwaukee has an abundance of depth in the outfield, and even with injuries, trading Sal Frelick could be a smart move both for the present and the future.

Robert Gasser (LHP)

Brought over in the Josh Hader trade last year, Robert Gasser is currently the seventh-ranked prospect in the Brewers organization. Gasser has demonstrated glimpses of the ability that made him the centerpiece of the trade — notably nine strikeouts in seven shutout innings against the Charlotte Knights on May 31 — but he has just four quality starts on the season to go with a modest 4.24 ERA.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With a low-90s fastball and an effective change-up, Gasser has proven swing-and-miss stuff, striking out 172 batters in 137 innings across three minor league levels in 2022. Should the Brewers choose to win now, Gasser could be exchanged for an experienced relief pitcher.

Tyrone Taylor (OF)

Tyrone Taylor's tenuous MLB career has been dependent on his ability to hit for power. Last season, the outfielder had 17 homers and 21 doubles in 120 appearances, and his .442 slugging percentage was good enough for fourth on the Brewers. This season, Taylor has four extra-base hits in 75 at-bats and a miserable .419 OPS (.179 OBP and 240 SLG) while missing considerable time with injuries.

The outfield is where the Brewers offer the most depth, and if Milwaukee prefers to keep its young talent, then Tyrone Taylor is the logical option to leave.

Tyler Black (2B/3B/OF)

You will be hard-pressed to find a minor league with better plate discipline or on-base ability than Tyler Black. Black walks almost as often as he strikes out and has a career .416 on-base percentage in 143 minor league games. When he does reach, Black is able to demonstrate his elite speed. The 22-year-old has 37 steals in 53 games at Double-A Biloxi this year. This combination of skills makes the Wright State product an ideal lead-off man.

As the fifth-ranked prospect in the Brewers' organization, Black holds strong value as a trade piece for a team pushing for a playoff spot.