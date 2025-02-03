The Milwaukee Brewers won the National League Central by ten games in 2024 despite low expectations. They lost their manager Craig Counsell to the rival Chicago Cubs and traded Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. Heading into 2025, Counsell's Cubs have gotten better and Milwaukee lost Willy Adames. But the Brewers can end the offseason by signing free agents from the bargain bin, including Jose Quintana and David Robertson.

So far this offseason, the Brewers have only signed Grant Wolfram and Elvin Rodriguez to major-league deals in free agency. And Adames is not the only player they lost, as they traded closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees. They did get starter Nestor Cortes and infielder Caleb Durbin back in that deal, supplementing their depth. With many of the high-end players gone, the Brewers will have to sign impactful free agents and low costs to improve before Spring Training.

The Brewers can make the National League Central race close again by signing these free agents this offseason.

Jose Quintana fills out the Brewers' rotation

The Brewers currently have four starting pitchers who could be free agents at the end of 2025. Aaron Civale and Cortes will be while Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta have options. Bringing in a veteran who played under Mets' GM David Stearns, former Milwaukee boss, last year would be wise. Jose Quintana would be a perfect fit in Milwaukee for 2025 and beyond.

While there is a high floor in Milwaukee because of exceptional coaching and great development, this season does have disaster potential. They would need great seasons out of pitchers who did not have any before last year and Christian Yelich to stay healthy. Plus, Jackson Churio cannot have a sophomore slump and they need to replace Adames. If those things do not happen, they need players to trade at the deadline. Signing Quintana to a multi-year deal gives them flexibility to sell at the deadline.

When Stearns left Milwaukee for New York, he brought the Brewers' pitching development system with him. In his one year with Stearns as the boss, Quintana threw 170 innings, his most since 2019. They know he can succeed in their system and should sign him this winter.

David Robertson beefs up the bullpen

For the second time in recent memory, the Brewers have developed a superstar closer and traded him away. Josh Hader was traded to the Padres and signed a historic contract with the Houston Astros. And this year, Williams was sent to the Yankees ahead of his free agency in 2025. While they develop their next closer, the Brewers should sign David Robertson.

Even at 41 years old, Robertson is still getting it done at a high level. He spent 2024 with the Texas Rangers, where he threw 72 innings in 68 appearances with a 3.00 ERA. There were a lot of issues with the defending champs last season but Robertson was not one of them coming out of the bullpen. He could close but could also be an elite set-up man for the Brewers next season.

Harrison Bader is a solid defensive replacement

The Mets used Harrison Bader as a fourth outfielder for their run to the 2024 NLCS. His bat has never been the selling point, with the high coming on the 2022 New York Yankees. But his subsequent season in the Bronx, a short stint with the Reds, and a whole season in Queens showed that his glove is the reason to sign him. The Brewers value defense and could bring Bader in as a value defensive replacement.

A big issue for the Brewers has been Christian Yelich's inability to stay healthy. He played only 73 games last season after two years of staying mostly healthy but he is 33 years old now. Transitioning him to a designated hitter role and slotting Bader in the outfield could be valuable later in the season.

Anthony Rizzo provides leadership and lefty power to the Brewers lineup

Anthony Rizzo had a miserable season with the Yankees in 2024. He got hurt in June and lost his offensive power, costing the team down the stretch. But with an offseason to recover, he could be the stereotypical veteran power-hitting first baseman. After Rhys Hoskins had the worst season of his career, he could be moved to designated hitter to make room for Rizzo.

Rizzo will likely take a one-year deal and chase at-bats to improve his stats at 35 years old. If the Brewers are out of the playoffs, he could be traded at the deadline. If they're in, he could be a key to their first series win since 2018. With their hole at first base, Rizzo could be a great addition to the Milwaukee clubhouse.