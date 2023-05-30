The Milwaukee Brewers head north of the border for this series with the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Milwaukee salvaged not being swept by the Giants winning the last game of their four-game series. For the Brew Crew, it is a 28-25 record on the year and a first-place rank in the NL Central. They are just 4-6 in their last ten games and have been blown out in a few of them. They have losses of 15-1, 5-0, 12-2, and 8-4 in the process. The Blue Jays just took two of three from the Twins, and while they have a similar record as the Brewers, at 28-26, they are in last place in the AL East. The Blue Jays have had some struggles on offense recently. They have scored more than three runs just four times in their last ten games. Three still resulted in losses, while the other was a 20-1 victory over the Rays.

Here are the Brewers-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Blue Jays Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-152)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Blue Jays

TV: BSWI/SNET

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers’ offense has not been great as of late. In the series against the Giants, they scored just nine runs in four games, with seven of them coming in the game four 7-5 victory. In the series before that it was 12 runs in three games, then 11 runs in three games before that. Over the last ten games, they are averaging just 3.2 runs per game for the offense. Considering they have a middle-of-the-pack team ERA at 4.14, that is not enough runs to win consistently.

The starting pitching has been better for the Brewers than the bullpen. They rank 11th in the majors with 21 quality starts, while the bullpen ERA is sitting at 4.23 on the season. On the hill, today for the Brewers will be Adrian Houser. Houser has been solid in his four starts this year, sitting with a 1-0 record and a 2.25 ERA. His first two starts saw him give up a combined five runs in 8,.2 innings, but since then he has been great. Against Tampa Bay he went six innings, giving up four hits and a walk with no earned runs. Against Houston, it was 5.1 innings with just two hits, a walk, and no runs.

Hoping to provide a little run support will be catcher William Contreras. Contreras is hitting just .197 on the month, with four home runs and nine RBIs, but he did go two for four yesterday with a home run. He is also a better hitter against left-handed pitching. He is hitting .261 this year against lefties with two home runs and four RBIs. Also hitting well against left-handed pitching is Joey Wiemer. He is hitting .279 against left-handed pitching this year, with three home runs and six RBIs. He is only hitting .191 on the season, so seeing a lefty go against him today should boost his confidence.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays are one of the best-hitting teams in the majors. They are fourth in batting average, 6th in on-base percentage, and 11th in both slugging and runs scored. Meanwhile, the pitching staff has been solid as well, sitting 10th in the majors in team ERA, and tied for third in quality starts. On the hill, today for the Blue Jays will be Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi started the year strong. In his first five starts, he was 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA. Since then, he has a 6.29 ERA and is 1-2. In four of his last five starts he has given up three or more runs, and not pitched over five innings.

While Kikuchi looks to get back on track, Bo Bichette looks to stay hot. He has hits in each of his last eight games, with six of those being multi-hit performances. This month he is hitting .360 with five home runs and 19 RBIs. In his last six games, he has a batting average of .500, with a double, a triple, two home runs, and seven RBIs. Also swinging a hot bat is George Springer. In the past week, Springer is hitting .429 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, and three RBIs.

Hoping to turn things around is Valdimir Guerrero Jr. He is hitting just .222 in the last week but does have a home run and seven RBIs. The streak is just a minor blip on the radar though. He is still hitting .284 on the year, but the power has not been there. He has just eight home runs this year.

Final Brewers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Brewers send the better pitcher to the hill as of late. Kikuchi has been off, and there does not seem to be a turnaround in sight. Still, the Brewer’s offense has not done much as of late. Last night the Brewers did get to Alex Cobb early. Cobb has also been struggling as of late, just like Kikuchi. If the Brewers can do that again, they will win. Regardless, fading Kikuchi is the right move here.

Final Brewers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-152)