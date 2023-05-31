Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Milwaukee Brewers (28-26) visit the Toronto Blue Jays (29-26) for the second of their three-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch commences at 7:07 p.m. ET. Toronto got out to an early advantage thanks to their 7-2 win in yesterday’s opener. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Brewers-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Blue Jays Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-134)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 10 (-106)

Under: 10 (-114)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Blue Jays

TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports, Sportsnet

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET/ 4:04 p.m. PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (First in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 25-29 (46%)

Over Record: 24-28-2 (46%)

Milwaukee continued their offensive struggles in yesterday’s opener when they recorded just four hits en route to a measly two runs. That was just the latest poor offensive effort from a team averaging the 25th-fewest runs per gamer this season. There isn’t much Milwaukee does well on offense as they rank in the bottom ten in OPS, isolated power, and strikeout rate. That said, the Brewers are not strangers to the long ball – knocking out home runs at the 10th-highest rate in the league. That, coupled with a stellar 9.2% walk rate, is the key to their success tonight. Opposing starter Alex Manoah has struggled mightily in both departments this season – perhaps paving the way for a Brewers cover tonight.

Long-time Braves starter Julio Teheran (0-1) makes his second start of the season for the Brewers tonight. The two-time All-Star hadn’t appeared in a game since making a spot start in 2021 but was signed by Milwaukee last week. He performed well – tossing five innings of one-run ball against a frisky Giants offense. Perhaps most impressive was his control. He walked just a single hitter after throwing just five innings since 2020. While it remains to be seen if Teheran can last deep into games, it is at least encouraging he managed to go five in his season debut.

While Teheran pitched well in his first start, I wouldn’t exactly dub him dependable. Consequently, the Brewers will need an improved offensive effort if they want to cover tonight. That starts with left fielder Christian Yelich. The former MVP may not be the same hitter he once was, but he’s been on a bit of a heater this month with a .286 average, four home runs, and 40 total bases in 24 games. Yelich has had success against right-handed pitchers as a whole this season – against whom he holds a .277 average and is slugging .460.

Utility man Owen Miller could be in store for a sneaky-good game tonight given his prowess against right-handed pitching. In 75 at-bats against righties this year, Miller holds a strong .333 average and knocked out four home runs. He’s been the only resemble of offense Milwaukee has had this month – standing as the only Brewer hitting over .300 in May.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (Fifth in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 26-29 (47%)

Over Record: 27-25-3 (52%)

Toronto may not be pleased with their fourth-place standing in the division, but by no means have they been bad this season. They’re three games over .500 and have the sixth-best record in the American League. While playing in the AL East certainly does them no favors, expectations were higher for one such a talented, young team. Their offense has been stellar – ranking eighth in runs and seventh in OPS while striking out at the fifth-lowest rate in the league. It isn’t as if their pitching has been bad as a whole, either. With the ninth-lowest team ERA and fourth-best strikeout rate, the Blue Jays have all the makings of a playoff baseball team. However, they’ve gotten next to nothing from starter Alex Manoah – the biggest X-factor in whether they cover tonight.

Righty Alex Manoah (1-5) looked like a true ace last season. The 25-year-old flashed glimpses as a rookie in 2021 but put it all together in his sophomore campaign. Manoah compiled a 16-7 record to go along with a 2.24 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. Expectations were sky-high for him coming into 2023. To say he has been a disappointment would be an understatement. Through 11 starts, he sits with an ugly 5.53 ERA coupled with an absolutely hideous 1.79 WHIP. He has as many starts allowing greater than five runs (3) as he does allowing fewer than two runs (2). While he’s certainly been getting hit hard, the biggest issue lies with his command. Manoah has walked 38 hitters thus far – the second most in the league. He’ll need to sure up his command if the Blue Jays want any shot of covering.

Final Brewers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

I don’t trust Alex Manoah this year and therefore, cannot back the Blue Jays tonight.

Final Brewers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-134)