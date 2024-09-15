ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers Diamondbacks.

The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on a division championship. They have been in control of the National League Central all season long. They have faced the least pressure to win of any likely playoff team. Manager Pat Murphy, who replaced Craig Counsell in a season in which the Brewers were without staff ace Corbin Burnes — who was traded to the Baltimore Orioles — should clearly be National League Manager of the Year. The Brewers have had a fantastic season, and the past two days, they have looked like a playoff team, shutting down the potent Arizona Diamondbacks in a pair of wins. Friday's game was razor-close. Saturday's victory was a blowout. The Brewers know they will be in the playoffs, but they do still have something to play for: If they can catch either the Philadelphia Phillies or Los Angeles Dodgers in the last two weeks of the season, they could get a top-two seed in the National League playoffs and a bye in the wild card series. The odds aren't good that the Brewers will catch Philly or LA, but they can still give it a shot.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in good shape for the playoffs, but their position is hardly set in stone. The D-Backs, by losing the first two games of this series to the Brewers, are now just one game ahead of both New York and Atlanta for the second NL wild card. They trail San Diego by 1.5 games for the first wild card, but their concern right now is to make sure they finish ahead of at least one of the Mets or Braves. Arizona doesn't have to finish ahead of both New York and Atlanta. Arizona just has to beat out one of those two teams. As long as that happens, the Diamondbacks will play October baseball and will be able to defend their National League pennant this fall. The Mets and Braves will play each other in the home stretch of the season, so the D-Backs know at least one of those two teams will lose a few games. Arizona needs to stabilize in these last two weeks — not playing incredible baseball, but certainly above .500 to guard against the Mets and Braves both overtaking the Snakes and leaving them home for the cold winter.

Brewers-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

DL Hall vs. Zac Gallen

DL Hall (1-1) has a 4.01 ERA. Hall last pitched in a relief role, but he has made a few starts for Milwaukee. Whether he is used here as an opener or as a true starter, Hall will try to lead Milwaukee to a sweep of Arizona and make sure the Brewers have a versatile pitcher for the playoffs.

Last Appearance: Tuesday, September 10 versus the San Francisco Giants: 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 1 K (relief)

2024 Road Splits: 4 starts, 19 2/3 IP, 23 H, 11 R, 4 HR, 10 BB, 14 K

Zac Gallen (12-6) has a 3.55 ERA. He hasn't dominated this season the way he has in previous seasons, but Gallen is still very good. Moreover, with Arizona's offense — horrible in April and May but brilliant since the All-Star break — being so noticeably potent, Gallen's ERA is more than enough to win games. The D-Backs need him to be an ace and a stopper in this situation, with Arizona's playoff position becoming a little tenuous. This is the kind of situation in which a great pitcher rises to the occasion for his team.

Last Start: Tuesday, September 10 versus the Texas Rangers: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 72 IP, 66 H, 29 R, 4 HR, 21 BB, 72 K

Here are the Brewers-Diamondbacks MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Diamondbacks Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +140

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Milwaukee is playing great ball in Arizona. Why bet against a team which is clearly riding a wave of good form at the moment?

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks have lost twice this weekend, but Zac Gallen will stand tall for them here in a moment of consequence. Milwaukee doesn't have an elite starter to match him.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Zac Gallen will dominate. Take Arizona.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5