ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Colin Rea will take the mound for the Brewers in the second game of their series with the Padres on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Giants prediction and pick.

Brewers-Giants Projected Starters

Colin Rea vs. Blake Snell

Colin Rea (12-4) with a 3.72 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Colin Rea allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over four innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Wednesday.

2024 Road Splits: Colin Rea has been solid on the road with a 5-1 record, 3.50 ERA, AND 1.34 WHIP.

Blake Snell (2-3) with a 3.62 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Blake Snell did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks over one inning against the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

2024 Home Splits: Blake Snell has been dominant at home despite being winless with an 0-2 record, 2.96 ERA, and 1.09 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Giants Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +120

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 7 (-105)

Under: 7 (-115)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Giants

Time: 9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers have a strong chance to defeat Blake Snell and the San Francisco Giants on the road this Wednesday.

The Brewers' lineup has been firing on all cylinders lately, led by the dynamic duo of Willy Adames and William Contreras. Adames has been a force at the plate, smashing 30 home runs and driving in 101 runs this season. Contreras, hitting a solid .278, has contributed 21 homers and 82 RBIs of his own. This potent offensive attack should give Blake Snell fits, even in the pitcher-friendly confines of Oracle Park.

While Colin Rea may not be a household name, he's been a steady presence in the Brewers' rotation. His ability to eat innings and keep the team in games has been crucial to Milwaukee's success. Rea's pitch mix and command should play well against a Giants lineup that has struggled with consistency, averaging just 3.9 runs per game over their last 10 contests.

Milwaukee boasts one of the best bullpens in baseball, with a team ERA of 3.59, ranking third in the majors. This gives manager Craig Counsell the flexibility to pull Rea early if needed and rely on his relief corps to shut down the Giants in the later innings. San Francisco has been scuffling lately, posting a 4-6 record in their last 10 games. Their offense has been particularly anemic, hitting just .209 during this stretch. This slump, combined with the pressure of a playoff race, could make it difficult for them to solve Rea and the Brewers' pitching staff.

Despite being away from home, the Brewers have shown they can win anywhere. Their overall record demonstrates their ability to compete at a high level regardless of the venue. The combination of Milwaukee's potent offense, Colin Rea's steady pitching, a dominant bullpen, and the Giants' recent struggles make the Brewers a strong bet to come away with a victory on Wednesday night.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Blake Snell and the San Francisco Giants have a strong advantage over Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers in their upcoming home game on Wednesday.

Blake Snell has been in exceptional form recently, as evidenced by his stellar performance against the Twins where he pitched 7 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit and striking out 8 batters. His ability to mix pitches effectively, particularly his curveball and changeup, has been keeping hitters off-balance and generating swings and misses.

Oracle Park has been a fortress for the Giants this season. The team's familiarity with the park's dimensions and the support of their home crowd should give them an edge over the visiting Brewers. The Giants' lineup has been clicking lately, led by Matt Chapman's hot streak. Chapman is carrying an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup, batting .316 with three doubles and two home runs in his last 10 games. This offensive momentum should provide Snell with the run support he needs.

If the game comes down to the late innings, the Giants' bullpen has been more reliable than the Brewers' this season. This could be crucial in securing a win if Snell hands over a lead. While Rea has had some solid outings, he's been less consistent than Snell. In his last start, he allowed 2 earned runs over 5.2 innings, which may not be enough to keep pace with Snell's dominant form.

With Snell's recent dominance, the Giants' home-field advantage, and their offensive firepower, San Francisco is well-positioned to secure a victory against the Brewers on Wednesday night.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick

Blake Snell has shown flashes of brilliance recently, as evidenced by his dominant 7-inning shutout performance against the Twins. His ability to mix pitches effectively, particularly his curveball and changeup, could pose challenges for the Brewers' lineup.

Colin Rea, while steady, hasn't been as impressive as Snell. In his last outing, he allowed 4 earned runs over 6.2 innings against the Athletics. Given Snell's recent form and the Giants' home-field advantage, they may have a slight edge in this matchup. However, baseball is unpredictable, and the outcome will ultimately depend on how each pitcher performs on the day.

Given Snell's recent form and the Giants' home-field advantage, they may have a slight edge in this matchup to come away with a much-needed victory on Wednesday night.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants ML (-142), Under 7 (-115)