The MLB season continues as the Washington Nationals look to pick up the win on the road in Atlanta when they take on the Braves in the third game of their series on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Braves prediction and pick.

Nationals-Braves Projected Starters

Mitchell Parker vs. Bryce Elder

Mitchell Parker – (3-3) with a 3.97 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP

Last Start: Parker took the loss against the Cardinals on Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across four innings.

2025 Road Splits: Parker has struggled on the road, where he is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 16 innings.

Bryce Elder – (2-2) with a 4.97 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Elder took the loss against the Pirates on Friday, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out eight across six innings. He did not issue a walk.

2025 Home Splits: Elder has been efficient at home, where he is 1-0 with a 3.94 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 16 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Braves Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +160

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Braves

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Mitchell Parker and the Washington Nationals have a strong case to topple Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, largely due to Parker’s remarkable consistency and the Nationals’ quietly productive offense. Parker has delivered quality starts in nearly every outing this season, posting a 1.85 ERA over his first 24.1 innings and holding opponents to just one earned run in two home starts, where his ERA is a microscopic 0.73. Even when Parker has faced adversity, such as a rough opening frame against the Mets, he’s shown resilience by settling down and eating innings, a trait that bodes well against a Braves lineup that has struggled to score and lacks consistency.

Offensively, the Nationals are led by Keibert Ruiz (.309 AVG, .363 OBP), James Wood (9 HR), and Nathaniel Lowe (20 RBI), providing a balanced attack capable of capitalizing on Elder’s vulnerabilities. Elder enters the matchup with a 4.97 ERA and has allowed at least three runs in most of his starts, especially struggling on the road with a 6.19 ERA and five home runs allowed in just 16 innings. With the Braves’ offense ranking in the bottom half of the league in key categories and failing to produce in clutch situations, the Nationals are well-positioned to take advantage of any mistakes and back Parker’s strong outing with timely run support. Expect Washington to control the tempo and outlast Atlanta in this pivotal NL East showdown.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves are well-positioned to take down Mitchell Parker and the Nationals on Wednesday, thanks to Elder’s recent run of quality starts and the Braves’ potential for offensive resurgence. Elder has delivered three quality starts in his last four outings and sports a 2-2 record with a 4.97 ERA, but his underlying numbers show promise, especially when he’s able to keep the ball on the ground and avoid fastball counts. Elder’s track record of limiting damage, combined with his ability to pitch deep into games, gives Atlanta a reliable option on the mound. His most recent outings, including a six-inning, one-run performance against the Cardinals, demonstrate that when Elder is on, he can neutralize opposing lineups.

Offensively, the Braves still boast a lineup with significant power and run-producing capability, led by Marcell Ozuna (.313 AVG, .473 OBP), Sean Murphy (7 HR), and Austin Riley (18 RBI, 33 hits). While the team has faced inconsistency, projections and recent history suggest a bounce-back is likely, especially with key players like Riley and Matt Olson expected to heat up as the season progresses. The Braves’ offense is capable of explosive innings, and if they can capitalize on Parker’s occasional struggles with command and home runs allowed on the road, Atlanta has the firepower to break through. With Elder’s steadiness and the Braves’ offensive upside, look for Atlanta to outlast Washington and secure a crucial NL East win.

Final Nationals-Braves Prediction & Pick

Expect a competitive battle on Wednesday, but Bryce Elder and the Braves should have the edge over Mitchell Parker and the Nationals. Elder’s recent quality starts and ability to induce ground balls could keep Washington’s lineup in check. Meanwhile, the Braves’ offense, led by Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley, is due for a breakout and has the power to capitalize on any mistakes from the rookie Parker. If Atlanta’s bats wake up early, they can take control of the game and put pressure on the Nationals’ bullpen. Look for the Braves to pull away late and notch a key divisional victory.

Final Nationals-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves ML (-190), Over 9 (+100)