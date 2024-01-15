At least he's open to a movie.

When it comes to a spin-off for Succession, Brian Cox doesn't think it will happen.

Cox played Logan Roy in the popular HBO series.

Brain Cox claims a spin-off Succession series is a no-go

It was suggested by Kieran Culkin, who played Roman Roy, that Nicholas Braun's character, Cousin Greg, could be a spin-off series, Variety reports.

However, Cox doesn't seem to think that will see the light of day. He discussed it at the BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills.

“I don't think Nick Braun would want to do it either,” he said. “He's going onto other things, which are really exciting for him.”

However, the star does seem up for a movie.

“If it's good enough, and [series creator] Jesse Armstrong wants to do it, I might do it.”

The series' success has been good for the actor, but he's also very private, which has affected him. In an interview with The Guardian in October, he revealed how his fame uprooted his privacy due to his fame.

“I've lost my anonymity, and I've realized that that was what was important to me,” he said. “I haven't ever experienced anything like this. I mean, you ask for success in your work, and you get it, and then you have to deal with the consequences. I've always valued my privacy, but that's gone. I've been very lucky that I've had it for so long. You know, I've been doing this for over 60 years. And finally, it's over.”

We'll see if Brian Cox is wrong about a Succession spin-off series. However, if we can't get that, a movie sounds just as good.