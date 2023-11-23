"I love you, but you're not serious people." That's Succession's Brian Cox's favorite line in the show. Not the other one.

Brian Cox's Logan Roy in Succession has an oft-repeated line that many fans have asked him to do.

But that's not his favorite.

While on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host opened with, “I love you, but you're not serious people … that really sort of summed it up, didn't it?”

“Well, actually, it was my favorite line that I had to say throughout the whole show,” Cox said.

“I loved that line and I just thought, ‘Why didn’t I say that earlier?’ They were damned unserious most of the time,” he added.

“I love you, but you're not serious people.”

Cox's favorite line is in season four, episode two of the Emmy-award-winning HBO series, which ended in May. Cox's Logan said that to his four children before he died. Those words haunted Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Siobhan or Shiv (Sarah Snook) through the end of the show.

When Meyers asked Cox what he thought about Logan's son-in-law, Shiv's husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) taking over Waystar RoyCo, Cox said that Logan had planned that. Mostly because his favorite line really did encompass what Logan thought of his children.

“They added up to zilch,” he insisted.

Cox gave his own reason for Logan's plan, “What I felt was that I thought Tom was very kind to him.”

“At one point, [Logan] had a UTI infection and Tom actually helped him. And I think, ‘Well, you have to put up with my horrible daughter, so I have to give you something to reward you,” he continued.

Logan Roy: gone too soon?

While Cox previously said that he thought Logan died too soon (in season four, episode three), it seems that he's accepted it.

“I had people saying, ‘Oh no, I’m not going to watch it anymore; you’re gone, I’m not going to watch it,'” he told Meyers.

“I said, ‘But it’s called Succession. That’s the whole point of the show. They have to have the succession,” Cox added.

The veteran actor was on the show to promote his new online acting course on BBC Maestro. According to the course description, the course teaches Cox's “unique methodology into tangible insights and techniques you can apply to your own craft and career.”

He's also The Controller on Prime Video's reality competition show 007: Road to a Million. Cox will be playing another patriarch as Long Day's Journey Into Night's James Tyrone on West End.