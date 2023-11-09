Succession star Brian Cox said yes to 007 Road to a Million thinking he would be in a James Bond movie. Not quite.

Brian Cox thought he would be in a James Bond movie when he signed up to host 007: Road to a Million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On his guest appearance on Tuesday's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Succession star said, “Oh, finally they're getting me in a James Bond movie.”

However, Cox learned that “there was no script and there was no James Bond movie.”

He added, “For years, I thought, you know I would love to be in James Bond. It would be really interesting. And I thought this was my moment, but it wasn’t.”

Instead, Cox played the host called “The Controller.” If this were an actual James Bond movie, he would be both M and Q.

The reality competition show features nine pairs who go on a James Bond adventure to win £1 million ($1.2 million). It's a lot like The Amazing Race — only with a secret agent twist.

Even though Cox didn't get to be in a Bond film, he said he had fun.

“You know, I love bossing people around, so that’s what I did,” he told Fallon.

Additionally, he said it was “touching to see” a couple on the show who found a “new relationship in their marriage because suddenly they were able to trust one another after so many years.”

And as for who the next 007 is? It may take a while for fans to find out.

Producer Barbara Brocolli said “there’s a big, big road ahead reinventing it for the next chapter and we haven’t even begun with that.”