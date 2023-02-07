Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson will interview for the open Notre Dame football offensive coordinator spot after the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, according to a Tuesday tweet from The Irish Tribune.

Johnson was hired on as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach in 2021, playing a role in developing quarterback Jalen Hurts into a Super Bowl-starting quarterback. The Eagles placed eighth in the NFL in total passing yards with 4,364 in 2022.

The 35-year-old coach spent time in the college ranks as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Florida, Houston and Utah in a coaching career that goes as far back as 2010. Then-third year quarterback Kyle Trask threw for 4,283 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, guiding the Gators to an 8-4 record and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Hurts threw for 3,701 passing yards and rushed for 760 more for the Eagles this season, becoming the eighth quarterback in NFL history to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 750 in a single season. He became the youngest quarterback to start in a playoff game when he started in the NFC Divisional Round against the New York Giants. The 24-year-old quarterback passed for 154 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles earned a 38-7 win over the Giants in Lincoln Financial Field.

“To have him out there, I know this is high praise, it’s like having Michael Jordan out there,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “He’s your leader. He’s your guy. That’s the biggest respect I can pay to him.”

Notre Dame football coordinator Tommy Rees took the open Alabama offensive coordinator spot after Bill O’Brien, the former Crimson Tide coordinator, took the same spot with the New England Patriots. The Fighting Irish averaged 396 yards per game, tying with the Oregon State Beavers in both yards per game and total yards, according to ESPN.