Published November 14, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The University of Virginia endured an unimaginable tragedy, as football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were killed in a shooting on campus late Sunday night. With multiple college football head coaches taking the podium for media sessions on Monday afternoon, the tragedy was not far from their minds.

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman were among those to share reactions to the horrific events in Charlottesville.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the University of Virginia football program after the senseless tragedy in Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/WTnDmqTx7r — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) November 14, 2022

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly called the events at the University of Virginia “senseless” and “tragic”, saying that “college campuses should be a place that’s violence-free.”

Kelly is absolutely right. And so is Marcus Freeman, who, when speaking about the tragedy that struck Virginia football, said that he “can’t fathom what they’re going through right now.”

It would be hard for nearly anyone to put themselves in the shoes of friends and family, as well as every member of the Virginia football community.

Such a tragedy can leave you at a loss for words, as Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham was, per Josh Furlong on Twitter.

“It’s awful. I don’t know what else to say. We feel for them.”

It’s hard to put any words together in the wake of this terrible tragedy. As of Monday afternoon, Christopher Darnell Jones, the suspect and former Virginia football player responsible for the deaths of three players and injuries of two other people, is in custody.

He is facing three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.