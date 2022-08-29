Brian Robinson shares uplifting photo after surgery

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson appears to be out of the woods. The rookie tailback out of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program was shot multiple times over the weekend during a robbery gone wrong in Washington D.C. and was rushed to the hospital for reportedly non-life threatening injuries.

Still, it’s always terrifying to hear someone getting hurt especially when guns are involved.

Brian Robinson tried to lighten up the mood of everyone who’s been worrying about him by posting an image with a message of gratitude on an Instagram story after going under the knife.

From #Commanders RB Brian Robinson’s IG story. Good sign here. pic.twitter.com/0QinyRfBSa — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 29, 2022

Brian Robinson obviously will have to take some time away from football so that he could recover physically and mentally from that traumatic incident.

With the 2022 NFL regular season just less than two weeks away from kicking off, the Commanders will have to turn to running back Antonio Gibson again as their lead weapon on the ground. Robinson was in line to be Washington’s top running back once the new season comes around after impressing in the training camp and in offseason practices.

The Commanders selected Brian Robinson in the third round (98th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft after he played five years in Tuscaloosa, hoping that he would provide a boost to Washington’s offense that certainly needed one. Last season, the Commanders were just 23rd in the NFL with 19.7 points per game and 21st with 323.6 total yards per outing.

During his college stint with the Crimson Tide, Robinson compiled 2,704 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns.